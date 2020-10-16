The social committee is now gladly accepting donated gift baskets creatively themed for Plantation Lakes’ holiday boutique silent auction on Saturday, Nov. 7.
You may create a basket with a friend or neighbor. Some past popular basket ideas are Myrtle Beach souvenirs, kitchen items, nail care, jewelry pieces, chocolates, car wash supplies, beach day supplies, movie night at home and mystery gift cards.
Contact Janice Case at 843-655-7725 if you want to contribute a basket. Give completed baskets to treasurer Diane Terrill.
The 12th annual boutique from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. will be chaired by president Leslie Morgan. This year will be a totally outdoor event with over 30 vendors outside the clubhouse.
Masks are encouraged.
There will be a variety of beautiful hand-crafted woodwork, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps and candles, custom-made children’s clothing, holiday and year-round decor.
Rain date is Sunday, Nov. 8.
Friday, Oct. 9, Waccamaw Management approved reopening the Plantation Lakes playground, adding the warning “Use at your own risk.”
Saturday afternoon, Oct. 10 was a sunny 85 degrees for the social committee-sponsored annual tailgate party in the pool parking lot, graciously hosted by Patty and Al Grimm. It was the first community party since mid-March.
About 26 people attended. Everyone brought a dish to share, a chair and a beverage. The Grimms brought their motorhome with a TV for game viewing and a stereo for musical entertainment.
A great time was had by all. Thanks very much, Patty and Al.
The Thursday, Oct. 15 ladies luncheon was scheduled at Greg Norman’s Australian Grille in Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, hosted by Debbie Bonner. Ladies were asked to bring Helping Hand food donations.
The lake committee meets Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
The covenants committee meets Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.
The finance committee meets Thursday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30 is Plantation Lakes’ adult Halloween outdoor celebration chaired by Kathy Haight. Details will follow.
Saturday, Oct. 31 is Plantation Lakes’ kids’ Halloween outdoor celebration. Details will follow.
The landscape committee meets Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Architectural Review Board meets Nov. 5 and 19 at 9 a.m. Meetings are still closed per Covid-19 guidelines. Residents must use 2020 ARB Forms for new projects.
The board of directors 2020 annual Plantation Lakes Property Owners Association meeting is Thursday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Location is undecided.
The terms of president Joel Busby and treasurer Josh Chastain will expire. At this meeting, two directors will be elected to serve for two-year terms.
The social committee meets Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Please note the special date change.
New 2021 officer elections are voted on at this meeting.
Through 2020, the social committee has collected donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach with Nancy Ortiz as chairperson.
Items most needed are canned chicken, tuna, soup, canned fruit, ravioli or pasta sauce, jelly, 18-ounce jars of peanut butter, 12-16-ounce boxes of cereal, 16-ounce boxes of spaghetti, instant potatoes and boxed mac ‘n cheese.
Helping Hand is a United Way of Horry County Community Partner.
It is a short-term crisis and referral agency providing services to prevent those in need from falling into homelessness. Drop off donations before meetings at 6:45 p.m. at the clubhouse or at ladies luncheons.
Thursday, Nov. 12, the Card-making Club meets at 1 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13, the Plantation Lakes’ veterans happy hour will be chaired by Wendy Pistoia.
The lights committee meets Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Use Plantation Lakes’ new website app, https://app.townsq.io to learn about new events and locate documents for our community.
We send our condolences to Allen Parker and Robert Terrill on their brothers’ passing.
Happy birthday wishes to Janice DeVito, Ginette Goodwin and Gayle Mollet.
Happy anniversary to Janice and John Case, Linda and Ron Sardanopoli and Karen and George Schoeck.
We send get well wishes to Gloria Moyer and her mother, Annie Lou.
Early voting is available now in Horry County for those who qualify. Every Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. from now through Nov. 2, voting is held at the Carolina Forest Library. The same hours are available at South Strand Recreation Center and North Strand Recreation Center.
The Voter Registration Building at 1515 Fourth Ave. in Conway will remain open from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day. Persons age 65 and older qualify. Members of the armed forces, along with spouses and dependents residing with them qualify as well.
Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 15, the Long Bay Theatre will present the Broadway musical “Godspell” outdoors at Broadway at the Beach. Tickets are available online at longbaytheatre.com.
Have a safe and good week.
Email us at sherlissa@aol. com with your news.
