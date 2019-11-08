We owe our freedom to living and deceased American military veterans. This Veterans Day we honor and thank you. Our gold star family honors and mourns many deceased veteran family members. Federal government offices, banks and post offices are closed Veterans Day.
Friday night, Nov. 1, was Plantation Lakes’ live music and food trucks night outside the clubhouse chaired by Courtney Bergman. Rentko, Curbside Catering and Mr. Softee trucks provided food.
Children enjoyed face painting and balloon twisting. Musician BJ Craven entertained. Residents' businesses Dr. Vasilios Pournaras Cosmetics and Dr. David Turner's Impact Chiropractic sponsored.
Plantation Lakes’ community newsletter announced a second treadmill arrival for the clubhouse gym.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., enjoy Plantation Lakes’ amazing annual Holiday Boutique at the clubhouse at 8000 Juxa Drive.
We thank and greatly appreciate all residents who can move clubhouse furniture Saturday, Nov. 9, after the boutique. Email lesliewmorgan@gmail.com if you can help.
Social committee volunteers deliver your labeled bake sale desserts 8:30-9:30 a.m. boutique day. Over 47 vendors will sell unique home decor, crocheted items, holiday crafts, bows, clothing, homemade soaps, candles, jewelry and bowls. The social committee is selling their extremely popular silent auction gift baskets.
Monday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., Plantation Lakes resident and retired U.S. Army veteran Ron Sardanopoli will speak at North Myrtle Beach Middle school relating Veterans Day's true meaning.
Ron's speech will be filled with compassion about the land of the free and the home of the brave. Ron was a career U.S. Army veteran retiring with a rank of CW5.
By Nov. 10, RSVP to Debbie Poat preferably by text at 843-855-0918 for the Thursday, Nov. 14 ladies luncheon at the Sea Captain's House at 3002 N. Ocean Blvd. It will be graciously hosted at noon by Debbie Poat and Debbie Bonner overlooking the ocean.
The $20.96 cost includes entree with hushpuppies, non-alcoholic beverage, tax and gratuity. Entree selections that day are shrimp salad with fresh fruit, fried shrimp and flounder, grilled chicken breast, grouper tacos and cheeseburger.
Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., Wendy Pistoia proudly hosts Plantation Lakes’ second veterans happy hour honoring and thanking veterans. Bring your beverage with an appetizer or dessert to share.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. welcoming all Plantation Lakes ladies. Contact lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
The social committee supports the Fostering Hope, Inc. charity in Conway in 2019. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., Plantation Lakes resident and past board of directors member Rich Carlson is running for a position on Carolina Forest Civic Association's board. There are five open board positions at their annual election meeting at Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., the social committee will decorate the clubhouse interior for Christmas. Plantation Lakes volunteers are welcome.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, Plantation Lakes’ annual turkey trot begins 8 a.m. Details will follow.
Monday, Dec. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. - noon is Breakfast with Santa at the clubhouse for children ages 11 and under.
Happy birthday wishes to Joan Bottom and Patty Sapan.
We send get well wishes to Bob Kelly.
Carolina Forest High School Show Choir's Nov. 2 "Motown Gold" had excellent Motown performances until intermission, and other music genres afterward. Costumes were beautiful.
Saturday, Nov. 9, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group meets at Carolina Forest Recreation Center 8 a.m. to collect litter on Carolina Forest roads.
Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. is Art in the Park in Valor Memorial Garden at The Market Common with original paintings, sculptures, woodworking, photography and jewelry.
Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., Long Bay Symphony presents "War and Peace" at First United Methodist Church at 1001 5th Ave. in Conway. They present the same patriotic musical program 5:30-7:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church at 3301 N. 33 Ave.
Cost is $10, but free to veterans. Songs include "Battle Hymn" and "God Bless America."
Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m., the Coastal Carolina University orchestra/Long Bay Youth Symphony Fall Concert is at Wheelwright auditorium at 108 Spadoni Park Circle. It features Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Vivaldi concertos. Adult admission is $10.
Nov. 14-17 is the Dickens Christmas Show and Festivals at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
