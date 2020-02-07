The Myrtle Beach annual Polar Plunge raised over $63,000 for South Carolina Special Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 1. WPDE meteorologist and Plantation Lakes resident Ed Piotrowski reported the event.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Thursday, Feb. 13, the Scrapbook/card-making Club meets from 1-4 p.m. chaired by Diane Colarik.
Saturday, Feb. 15 is Plantation Lakes’ Valentine’s dinner and dance. Response has been over the top. Maximum capacity was reached over a week ago, so only a waiting list is available. If you want to be added to the waiting list, contact Barbara Galante at 843-236-4031.
The social committee is sponsoring this 6-10 p.m. event at the clubhouse. Ducatis Trattoria & Pizzeria, owned by Plantation Lakes resident Nick Stefanchik, is catering dinner at 7 p.m. Cost per person is $10. The social committee is supplying dessert. Regan Lambert of DJ Buff will provide music.
Committee ladies volunteer many hours working together to make this an incredibly amazing event each year for everyone in Plantation Lakes.
Tuesday, Feb. 18, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. The social committee is donating food to Meals on Wheels for the first quarter of 2020.
All residents are welcome to bring non-perishable food donations to either ladies luncheons or social committee meetings the third Tuesday of each month at 6:45 p.m.
Most needed items are canned vegetables, canned fruits and all pasta except spaghetti.
Special sugar-free desserts including cake or cookie mixes, puddings and cookies are greatly appreciated.
Social committee member Janice Case will deliver to Meals on Wheels.
Feb. 20 and March 5, the Architectural Review Board meets at 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ladies luncheon is at Crooked Oak Tavern, 328 Laurel St. in downtown Conway.
Hostesses are Maureen Canil, Lizzy DiCamillo, Debbie Green, Les Koziara and Connie Lombardo.
The $23 cash cost includes non-alcoholic beverage, cheesecake dessert, tax and gratuity and will be collected at the door. Remember your name badges.
Contact Barbara Drossos if you want to purchase a name badge to wear at events. Order forms are on Plantation Lakes’ website, www.plmbpoa.com, under documents.
Thursday, Feb. 20, the ad hoc street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m.
Monday, March 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 21, is the St. Patrick’s-themed happy hour trivia night sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Debbie and Joel Green.
Saturday, April 25, is Plantation Lakes’ community spring yard sale sponsored by the social committee and chaired by Connie Lombardo.
We send get well wishes to Jim Lucas.
Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., Plantation Lakes resident Ron Sardanopoli will discuss his fascinating book, “ Leap of Trust” at Carolina Forest Library. It is a biographical book about boxer Jimmy Gomez in 1970s’ New York.
Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m., the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org. group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center to collect local highway litter.
AARP Foundation volunteer tax aides are offering free tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those over 50 years old. You must bring your 2018 tax return, your South Carolina photo ID card, social security card and bank account information for government refunds.
They will be at the Carolina Forest Library on Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. from Feb. 6 - April 9.
They will be at the Socastee Library at 141 707 Connector on Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. from Feb. 5 - April 8.
They will be at the North Myrtle Beach Library, 901 First Ave. S. on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. through April 14.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. is Long Bay Youth Symphony’s Winter Concert at Myrtle Beach High School. Tickets are $10. Student tickets are $5.
Friday, Feb. 14 from 3-5 p.m., Brookgreen Gardens offers “Romance in the Gardens,” a non-denominational wedding vows renewal ceremony at Leonard Pavillion by Brookgreen Creek boat landing. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members. A professional photo, bridal bouquet, champagne and cake are provided.
Friday, Feb. 14, the Carolina Forest Recreation Center offers Valentine’s parents’ night out from 6-10 p.m. for $20 per child. They will provide dinner, games, crafts and a dance party for children ages 5-12.
Pre-register for both at www.parksandrec.horrycounty.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at 6 p.m. at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Horry County Planning and Zoning Department director David Schwerd will speak about Planning 101 regarding Gardner Lacy Extension to International Drive, a new S.C. 31 Carolina Forest interchange off Revolutionary War Way and impact fees.
Email us at friendpa@aol.com about important events in your lives. Have a great week.
