Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, was 65 degrees for Plantation Lakes’ popular annual turkey trot chaired by residents Michal Kovac and David Turner. Winner details will follow.
Plantation Lakes’ clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Monday, Dec. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 and 12, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
RSVP by Friday, Dec. 6 to Ginni Norton by text at 201-575-2821 for the Thursday, Dec. 12 holiday ladies’ luncheon at Pine Lakes Country Club. It is at noon at 5603 Granddaddy Drive. Alphabetically, the holiday hostesses are Lyndorcas Carlson, Linda Elias, Barbara Galante, Ginni Norton and Wendy Pistoia.
The $25 cash at the door cost includes entree, non-alcoholic beverages, tax and gratuity. Specify your entree selection when you RSVP.
Instead of exchanging gifts with each other, we will be donating to two charities. Please bring canned goods or non-perishables to donate to Meals on Wheels and/or a new unwrapped ball, toy or game to donate to Fostering Hope, Inc. children.
Meals on Wheels donates 500-700 meals per month to people who are unable to prepare meals for themselves. Fostering Hope's mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. - noon is Breakfast with Santa at the clubhouse for children ages 11 and under. Chairpersons are Irene Gifford and Jessica Buttles. RSVP to Irene at 854-877-2611 with your children's names, ages and genders. This information is important for food ordering and Santa's gift shopping.
Santa will arrive at 10. Tim the Balloon Man and holiday crafts will entertain the children. Jessica Keefer Photography will photograph your child with Santa for $15. The children will be fed pancakes, bacon, and sausage. Social committee ladies volunteered to bring bananas and oranges.
After the event, leftover food will be donated to the homeless. Donations to Family Outreach of Horry County are welcome from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. that day. Needed donations are baby formula, baby bottles, regular and receiving blankets, children's clothing and diapers size 4 and up. Interested volunteers to help Family Outreach, contact director Susan Canterbury at 843-234-2350.
They prevent poverty, child abuse and neglect by providing education, training and support. Plantation Lakes event sponsors are the social committee, Rob Mason's Plantation Realty Group and Steven Quickery's Custom Home Consulting Group.
Other sponsors are Carolina Forest Kroger, Jersey Bagels & Subs and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Saturday, Dec. 7, dress in holiday attire for Plantation Lakes’ holiday happy hour at the clubhouse at 7 p.m. Bring an appetizer or dessert to share and your own beverage.
Plantation Lakes residents Ron Sardanopoli will play trumpet, and John Lemke will play trombone Sunday, Dec. 8 in the North Myrtle Beach Community Band Christmas Concert.
The concert is at 3:30 p.m. at the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium at 3570 Sea Mountain Highway in Little River. Admission is free.
There will be no December social committee meeting.
Thursday, Dec. 19, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Dec. 26, the finance committee and lake committee meet at 7 p.m.
Happy birthday wishes to Ann MacDonald and Nora Mason.
Happy anniversary wishes to Grace and Sal Gentile, Sue and Kurt Klauburg, Lauren and Phil Shore.
Carolina Forest Civic Association's annual election meeting was Wednesday night, Nov. 20. Carole vanSickler will remain president. Norman Faye was re-elected. Shawn Sine, Peter Strother and Herman Wood were also elected.
Local cub scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard answered questions. Early Riser Diner at 4016 River Oaks Drive specially donated coffee, tea and snacks.
There is no December meeting.
From 5:30-9:30 p.m. nightly through Dec. 30, enjoy driving through 1 Ω miles of holiday lights at North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex's Great Christmas Light Show at 150 Citizens Circle.
Santa's village is open Friday-Sunday until Dec. 15, then nightly from Dec. 19 – Dec. 30. Both are closed Dec. 25.
Dec. 5-21, Thursdays-Sundays from 3 - 10 p.m., Brookgreen Gardens presents Nights of A Thousand Candles. Enjoy over 2,700 lit candles and lights and carolers singing at 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet.
Dec. 7, 14 and 21 from noon - 4 p.m. is The Market Commons’ Holiday Bazaar with holiday crafts and baked goods along Howard Avenue esplanade.
Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m., Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers women's basketball team plays Wesleyan College.
Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., men's basketball team plays North Carolina Central Eagles. Both games are played at the HTC Center in Conway.
Saturday, Dec. 14, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group collects local highway litter. They meet 8 a.m. at Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Friday, Dec. 20 is Horry County students' last day of school before winter break. School resumes Jan. 6.
Email us at friendpa@aol .com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
