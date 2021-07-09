It is a pleasure having the new traffic lights working since June 30 at the Plantation Lakes, Avalon and Southgate entrances. I hope everyone will be much safer at these busy intersections.
Many children will be outdoors throughout the summer now that the school year has ended. Please be extra vigilant and obey the neighborhood’s 25 mph speed limit.
A neighbor recorded a hit-and-run crash during which a car demolished the speed limit sign at Juxa Bridge.
July 1 was the board of directors meeting. The architectural review board reported that there are 54 remaining vacant lots, 11 homes under construction and five new home starts. The lake committee reported that stocking the lake is under discussion. Boat cleats have been replaced.
The street lights committee reported that the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff may audit Santee Cooper’s light pole fees.
The new Firewise certificate was displayed and the monthly communications committee newsletter was emailed. The BOD is considering a possible dues increase to fund the new volleyball courts and the postponed clubhouse renovation. The landscape committee reported that the pool landscaping refurbishment is completed. A sidewalk leading to the new multi-use path on Carolina Forest
Boulevard is being discussed. They went into whisper mode so residents could not hear their decisions and discussions about the volleyball courts and other subjects. Contact the board at bod@plantationlakespoa.com.
The Fourth of July weather was 90 degrees and sunny for the children’s bicycle parade at the clubhouse. It was followed by the golf cart parade hosted by the social committee. Kona Ice was awarded to the first 100 participants.
By July 9, please RSVP to Roxanna at 419-565-2599 for the ladies luncheon on July 15 at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant at 3060 Howard Ave. in The Market Common at noon. Hostesses will be Roxanna Friebel, Leslie Morgan, Donna Owens and Gina Vitale. Orders will be off the menu. Remember to wear your name badge. The menu can be viewed at www.gorgonbierschrestaurants.com/locations/southcarolina.
On July 15, the architectural review board will meet at 9 a.m. Residents and builders are welcome from 9-10:30 a.m. ARB 2021 forms for new projects are on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website: https://app. townsq.io. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Place documents in ARB’s drop box by the clubhouse door.
On July 20, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome.
Contact the committee at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Please do not bring any food donations for Helping Hand of Myrtle Beach to the clubhouse or luncheons until September.
On July 22, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
The Plantation Lakes website https://app.townsq.io has the gate lock combination . The boat ramp and gate lock are usable by Plantation Lakes eligible boats only.
On July 27, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at
covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On July 28, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m.
July 30 will be Plantation Lakes’ “Music Under the Stars.” Resident Stan Vitale will entertain with his keyboard and his brother Gus will play the saxophone.
Plantation Lakes’ very popular water aerobics classes are held Monday - Friday from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with music all summer at the upper pool. Arrive at 8:30 a.m. with two noodles and water weights. Classes are for Plantation Lakes residents only. Waivers are on the website https://app.townsq.io. Bring your signed documents to your first class.
Have your Kroger Community Rewards benefit Carolina Forest Middle of the Road corporation. Go to www.kroger rewards.com and log into your account. Select Community Rewards. Type QE651 (or search for Carolina Forest Middle of the Road) and enroll. You can set up a new Kroger account with a valid email address. Basic program information and rewards cards are available at the Kroger customer service desk. Kroger sends annual contributions to these organizations based on customers’ reward card usage. There is no cost to you.
The organization’s email address is info@cfmiddleoftheroad.com. The website is www.cfmiddleoftheroad.com.
Happy birthday wishes to Lynda Dion, Roger Elsasser, Carol Gulya, Robbie Leopard, Tim McGinnis and Carol Piotrowki.
Happy anniversary to Kathy and Ron Childress and Colleen and Brandon Trusdle.
Congratulations to Lorraine and Ron Girardin on the birth of their great grandson.
On July 10, the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. to collect litter. New volunteers are welcome.
On July 21 at 7 p.m., the Carolina Forest Civic Association meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Brian Argo, CFO of Conway Medical Center, will speak.
Brookgreen Gardens presents “Summer Lights Art by Night” every Wednesday-Saturday from 7-10 p.m. through Aug. 21. Talented pianists provide live music.
Aug. 14 is a charity golf tournament benefiting Cystinosis Research Network at Myrtle Beach National’s West Course at 8 a.m. For details, contact Elwin Miles at 843-222-5974.
Plantation Lakes resident Barbara Drossos had a friend’s daughter die of this disease.
Have a great week! Email us at sherlissa@aol.com with your news.
