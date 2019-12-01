We wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The social committee donated $310 to the Fostering Hope charity from our Saturday, Nov. 9 annual Holiday Boutique bake sale. Their silent auction baskets had its most profitable year, auction chairwoman Janice Case reports.
Thursday, Nov. 14, the Sea Captain’s House ladies’ luncheon was graciously hosted by Debbie Bonner and Debbie Poat. The hostesses delighted 32 ladies with many prizes. Debbie Bonner won the restaurant’s gift certificate.
Everyone had a great time
Friday, Nov. 15, Wendy Pistoia and Kathy Childress did a great job chairing Plantation Lakes’ second veterans’ happy hour honoring and thanking our brave military veterans.
They provided patriotic music and bulletin boards for veterans to display military photos. Attendees enjoyed guessing who was who, years ago.
Everyone brought delicious appetizers or desserts to share and their own beverage.
Nov. 15, the communications committee sent an email blast saying sidewalk repairs will happen over time beginning with Welcome Drive, Walcott Drive and that side of Abingdon Drive.
Plantation Lakes clubhouse is the venue for all committee and club meetings.
Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m., the social committee will decorate the clubhouse interior for Christmas. Volunteers are greatly appreciated.
Tuesday, Nov. 26, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, is Plantation Lakes’ popular annual turkey trot chaired by residents Michal Kovac and David Turner. Contact David at 843-446-9161 or dbturner1@yahoo.com.
Registration ends 8:30 a.m. that morning.
Kids’ fun mile starts 8:45 a.m. outside the clubhouse. The 5K race begins 9 a.m. with awards for top male and female winners in each category.
Categories are kids age 12 and under, teens ages 13-17, adults age 18-39, masters age 40-54, senior age 55-64 and grand masters age 65- plus.
Arrive 30 minutes before the race start.
Register now at webscorer.com/register?raceid=196959.
Jason Ellis, broker-in-charge of JTE Real Estate, is the $1,000 title sponsor.
Race proceeds will be donated to local charities.
Monday, Dec. 2, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m.
Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, the Architectural Review Board meets 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 5, the board of directors meets at 6:30 p.m. They accept residents’ questions until 7 p.m.
The new officers are Joel Busby, president; Lori Buse, vice president; Josh Chastain, treasurer; Michael Hinson, secretary; Nancy Soto-Agliata, director-at-large.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. - noon is Breakfast with Santa at the clubhouse for children ages 11 and under.
Chairpersons are Irene Gifford and Jessica Buttles. RSVP to Irene at 854-877-2611 with your children’s names, ages and genders.
This information is important for Santa’s gift shopping and food served. Santa will arrive at 10. Tim, The Balloon Man, and crafts will entertain. Jessica Keefer Photography will photograph your child with Santa for $15.
Donations to Family Outreach of Horry County are welcomed from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. that day. Needed donations are baby formula and bottles, regular and receiving blankets, children’s clothing and diapers size 4 and up.
Interested volunteers to help Family Outreach, contact director Susan Canterbury at 843-234-2350. They prevent poverty, child abuse and neglect by providing education, training and support.
Plantation Lakes’ event sponsors are the social committee, Rob Mason’s Plantation Realty Group and Steven Quickery’s Custom Home Consulting Group.
Other sponsors are Carolina Forest Kroger, Jersey Bagels & Subs and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. is Plantation Lakes’ holiday happy hour at the clubhouse.
Thursday, Dec. 12 at noon is the holiday ladies’ luncheon at Pine Lakes Country Club at 5603 Granddaddy Drive in Myrtle Beach. Bring some canned goods to donate to Meals on Wheels and a Christmas gift ball or game to donate to Fostering Hope children. Details to follow.
Tuesday, Dec. 17, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. The social committee has supported Fostering Hope, Inc. in Conway in 2019. The charity’s mission is to provide basic necessities to children in crisis situations.
Plantation Lakes lady volunteers are welcome. With questions, contact president lesliewmorgan@gmail.com.
Thursday, Dec. 19, the ad hoc light pole committee meets at 7 p.m.
Happy birthday to Lynn Bethle, Linda Fields, Roxanna Friebel and Stewart Kahn.
Congratulations Ann and Jason MacDonald. Wishing you much joy with sweet baby Willa.
Thursday, Nov. 28-30 from noon -10:30 p.m., each day is the South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival at Myrtle Beach Convention Center at 2101 North Oak St.
Saturday, Nov. 30, Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers football team plays Texas State University Bobcats at Brooks Stadium, 540 University Blvd. in Conway. Time is undecided.
Saturday, Nov. 30 from 5-7 p.m., enjoy watching Intracoastal Christmas Regatta travel from Little River Inlet southward 10 miles to Doc Holiday’s Marina on the waterway.
Saturday, Dec. 14, the www.beautifycarolinaforest.org group collects litter.
Email us at friendpa@aol. com about important events in your lives.
Have a great week.
