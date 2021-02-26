We send prayers to everyone affected by the severe winter storms causing severe problems in so much of our nation.
On Feb. 18, the ladies luncheon was held at Croissants Bistro & Bakery in Myrtle Beach. Janet Florentin and Alma Wright were the lovely hostesses. Despite heavy rain outdoors, everyone inside was delighted to be together for the Valentine’s Day-themed luncheon. Social committee secretary Diane Colarik reminded everyone to please keep collecting aluminum tabs from soup, soda and other cans to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston. These tabs consist of high grade, high quality aluminum. Contact and deliver to Diane: dianecolarik@yahoo.com. She takes them to Charleston. Recycling aluminum tabs generates money to offset McDonald House expenses for folks residing there while family members are hospitalized. Thousands of dollars are generated annually helping them stay open 365 days a year. Alma and Janet gave several gift prizes to the 20 ladies. Some fun photos were taken with a red heart decoration framing the ladies’ faces.
On March 1, the landscape committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at landscape@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 4 and March 18, the architectural review board meets at 9 a.m. The meeting is closed because of pandemic protocols. Contact the board at arb@plantationlakespoa.com. Required 2021 ARB forms for new projects are available on the Plantation Lakes Townsquare website https:// app.townsq.io . Committee meeting dates and community events information can be found on the website.
On March 4, the board of directors meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. The communications committee shows a new February board email address of bodadmin@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 16, the social committee meets at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. Contact co-presidents Lizzy DiCamillo and Debbie Green at plantationlakessocialspotlight@yahoo.com. Contact secretary Diane Colarik at dianecolarik@yahoo.com if you plan to attend the meeting. Food donations to Helping Hand may be dropped off at the clubhouse from 6:30-6:45 p.m. that evening. Items needed are all kinds of cereal, instant mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, one-pound bags of rice, canned soups, tomato sauce, instant coffee, tea bags, apple juice, Kool-Aid and instant iced tea.
On March 18, the next ladies luncheon will be hosted by Leslie Morgan.
Also on March 18, the street lights committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call.
Contact the communications committee at communications@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 23, the covenants committee meets at 7 p.m. Contact the committee at covenants@plantationlakespoa.com.
On March 26, the finance committee meets at 7 p.m.
On March 25, the lake committee meets at 7 p.m. via conference call. Contact the committee at lake@plantationlakespoa.com.
March 27 is the new date for the children’s Easter egg hunt chaired by Irene Gifford. Rain date is March 28.
On June 5, Connie Lombardo will chair the spring yard sale.
Get an early start decluttering your home.
June 12 will be the Community Family Fun Day chaired by Debbie Bonner.
On June 25, Debbie and Joel Green will host the first happy hour on the clubhouse back patio.
On July 30, Stan Vitale will entertain on keyboard for the “Music Under the Stars” event.
On Oct. 1, trivia bingo will be chaired by Debbie and Joel Green.
On Oct. 23, the annual tailgate party will be chaired by Patty and Al Grimm.
Happy birthday to Heidi Boroski, John Case, Brian Goodwin, Ginni Norton and George Schoeck.
We wish John DiCamillo a smooth recovery.
Happy 48th anniversary to Barbara and Rich Galante Sr. and 22nd anniversary to Wendy and Hal Malion.
On Feb. 17, Horry County Board of Education Chairman Ken Richardson was the Carolina Forest Civic Association meeting’s speaker.
Winter Storm Uri is causing delays in the shipment and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines due to heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds. Several distribution centers in the Midwest shut down from severe weather. White House COVID -19 response senior advisor Andy Slavitt said there are six million backlogged doses affecting all 50 states. Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana have been approved for FEMA federal disaster assistance.
We look forward to the first day of spring on March 20. Several folks have joked that we need an ark to get around after the heavy rain here this past week. We are thankful that it was not below freezing temperatures with ice or heavy snow like other parts of our nation or a tornado like North Carolina saw.
We hope Mardi Gras can be celebrated in a normal fashion next year. Feb. 17 was Ash Wednesday, beginning six weeks of Lent before Easter.
Happy Purim to all who celebrate.
On March 13 at 8 a.m., the Beautify Carolina Forest group meets at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center for litter cleanup on local roads. Volunteers are welcome.
Have a safe and healthy week.
