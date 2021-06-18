My pal Roger, who is, like many of us, also dealing with the wisdom we gain with age, has shared some thoughts on the subject.
Now, Roger didn’t say if he saw these thoughts on the internet or if they’re his own conclusions, but knowing Roger, he forgot.
In any event, they need to be passed along:
“My doctor asked if anyone in my family suffered from mental illness. I said, ‘No, we all seem to enjoy it.’”
“I thought growing old would take longer.”
“My bucket list: Keep breathing.”
“Camping: where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.”
“Just once, I want a user name and password prompt to say, ‘Close enough.’”
“Being an adult is the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”
“I’m a multi-tasker. I can listen, ignore and forget all at the same time.”
“Retirement to-do list: Wake up. Nailed it!”
“Went to an antique auctions and people bid on me.”
“People who wonder if the glass is half empty or half full miss the point. The glass is refillable.”
“I don’t have gray hair. I have wisdom highlights.”
“Sometimes it takes me all day to get nothing done.”
“Never laugh at your spouse’s choices. You’re one of them.”
“I don’t trip. I do random gravity checks.”
“My heart says chocolate and wine but my jeans say, ‘Please, please please eat a salad.’”
One minute you’re young and fun. The next minute you’re turning down the music in the car so you can see better.”
“Losing weight doesn’t seem to be working for me so I’m going to concentrate on getting taller.”
“Common sense is not a gift. It’s a punishment because you have to deal with people who don’t have it.”
“I came. I saw. I forgot what I was doing and retraced my steps. Got lost on the way back. I have no idea what’s going on.”
The one about the glass is true, and one of the greatest lessons of aging.
