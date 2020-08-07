Stopping short in traffic because the guy in front of me did caused an old reflex to come back.
My right arm immediately went across the passenger seat although all that was in it was my pocketbook.
It reminded me of the days when there was a child sitting there.
But there were no seatbelts, no car seats, no mandatory turned-around babies.
The only “protection” for the kids was that little plastic chair that slipped over the front seat and had a toy steering wheel attached.
How did our children live without all the safety precautions we have in cars now?
How did my parents live well into their 80s when neither of them took a vitamin or a supplement in their entire lives?
How did any of us get through childhood before people started eating plants? Until a few years ago, I’d literally never heard of kale. Now it’s a staple on my shopping list.
That’s another thing – smoothies! Who knew? They have their own appliances.
I do remember when penny bubble gum was actually a penny.
And you could see two movies for less than $1.
We rode our bikes to the park and played all day with no cell phones. We came home when we got hungry or when it started to rain.
I remember a woman and her daughter moving into the neighborhood and overhearing whispers that the Mom had been divorced. That was the worst scandal in anyone’s family. Anything beyond that was never discussed, not even quietly.
Those were the days when the doctor came to the house. After he took care of whoever was sick, he had coffee in the kitchen with my parents.
Teachers and firemen and policemen were the only rock stars we had, not including Annette Funicello and Chubby Checker on American Bandstand.
Sack dresses were shocking and females still covered their underwear with their clothes.
Outside shopping malls were brand new, under awnings.
Only old sailors had tattoos and people still wrote thank-you notes.
Some things were better than they are now, some not so much.
I’m glad that guy stopped short in front of me, it brought back some nice memories.
