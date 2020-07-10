Fortunately for me, my newly-retired friend Rick has been cleaning out his email files.
That means he’s sharing some tidbits with me that I get to share with you.
As you read these timeless quotes, see if you can guess who is credited with saying them:
“You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”
“Fear is a reaction. Courage is a decision.”
“The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible and achieves the impossible.”
“Diplomacy is the art of telling people to go to hell in such a way that they ask for directions.”
“Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.”
“A good speech should be like a woman’s skirt: Long enough to cover the subject and short enough to create interest.”
“A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”
“One man with conviction will overwhelm 100 who only have opinions.”
“However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.”
“A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put its pants on.”
“Life can either be accepted or changed. If it is not accepted, it must be changed. If it cannot be changed, it must be accepted.”
“I’d rather argue against 100 idiots than have one agree with me.”
“In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”
“Life is fraught with opportunities to keep your mouth shut.”
Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill was born Nov. 30, 1874 and died Jan. 24, 1965.
He was an English politician, army officer and writer. He was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1940-45 and from 1951-’55. He was a member of Parliament from 1900-1924.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.