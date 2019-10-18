Over the years, Column B has recommended a couple of movies, but never endorsed a book.
Right now, I wish I could buy everyone I care about a copy of “How Not to Die” by Michael Greger.
I came upon it by chance on a sale table, picked it up, put it down, picked it up again, put it down again and then finally bought it.
I kept putting it down because I figured it was just another book talking about what not to eat, and a week later another study would come out contradicting everything it said.
I kept picking it up because of what I read in the introduction.
The author is a doctor whose mother was sent home to die at age 65. He changed her diet and his mother lived 36 more years, until she was 96 years old.
That got my attention.
So did the fact that every cent this doctor earns from his books or speaking engagements goes to charity.
So far I’ve convinced my daughter, my granddaughter and my best friend to get a copy. I wish I could get everyone I love into one room and ask them to also.
We’ve only to watch a couple commercials to know that sometimes the side effects of medication are worse than the diseases they’re meant to control.
I’m not anti-doctor or anti-medicine or anti-surgery. I’ve used them all and been helped by them all.
But “How Not to Die” talks about not just how to prevent, but how to even reverse the most common diseases that kill Americans, and very often, that’s simply by changing our diets.
I’ve seen it in my own household when my husband’s arthritis pain significantly decreased when he stopped eating foods that cause inflammation.
So please forgive me if I’m butting in, overstepping or being obnoxious. I wish someone had told me about this book years ago, so I’m telling you.
Yes, we are all going to die, but we don’t have to die sick.
