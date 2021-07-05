I sort of binge watched all three seasons of The Kominsky Method on Netflix. And if you need several seriously hilarious laugh-out-loud moments, or a random reason for an ugly cry, you’ll be talking about it too.
Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin are best friends. The kind of friends you lend money to, hang out with when they’re grieving, and tell the truth, even when it’s hard.
I couldn’t help thinking their relationship was more like those of women I know than men.
Relationships between most men I know usually take place around the open hood of a car and consist of a series of grunts, generally understood only by other males.
Michael Douglas- Sandy - is a not-very-successful actor turned acting coach, and Alan Arkin – Norman – is his not very successful agent turned very rich guy.
These two men really love each other in spite of, or maybe because of, their brutally honest friendship.
Sandy’s had a series of not-so-good marriages and can’t figure out why they didn’t work. Norman has a wayward daughter he keeps helping no matter what, and a long-time wife he adores.
Sandy lives by the seat of his pants, or something having to do with his pants, and sees nothing wrong with that, while Norman is methodical and organized. His ducks are not only in a row, they have names and limited duck-like responsibilities.
The men talk about their lives and choices for real – the way women usually do and men usually don’t – and they’re both Jewish. That means their humor is self-deprecating, harsh and “Did he say that out loud” funny.
There’s real pathos too and while I don’t want to spoil it, people die. There are regrets. There’s pain you’ll feel again if you’ve ever felt your own.
There’s a funeral scene that’s so funny you’ll have to rewind because you’ll miss stuff while you’re laughing. The funeral scene is entirely possible in a Jewish family. Trust me.
Don’t be alarmed, by the way, when you see Paul Riser or Kathleen Turner. They probably don’t look that way in real life, it’s probably all make-up and padding.
But Jane Seymour is still drop-dead gorgeous so all our illusions aren’t lost.
I say I sort of binge watched all three seasons of The Kominsky Method because that’s not 100% true. Oh, everything I’ve said about the show is true. But what I watched – for all 22 episodes – was Michael Douglas.
Who knew he’d grow up so hunky? Oy vey!
