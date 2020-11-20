Some wonderful Thanksgiving quotes to think about – or even talk about – at your Thanksgiving table:
Í come from a family where gravy is considered a beverage.” Erma Bombeck
“When asked if my cup is half-full or half-empty, my only response is that I am thankful I have a cup.” Sam Lefkowitz
“I suppose I will die never knowing what pumpkin pie tastes like when you have room for it.” Robert Brault
“What if today, we were just grateful for everything?’ Charlie Brown
“It is not joy that makes us grateful, it is gratitude that makes us joyful.” David Steindl-Rast
“Be grateful for what you have. Your life is someone else’s fairy tale.” Wale Ayeni
“Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day.” Robert Caspar Lintner
“Forever on Thanksgiving, the heart will find a pathway home.” Wilbur D. Nesbit
“Last Thanksgiving, I shot my own turkey. It was fun. That shotgun going BLAM! Everybody at the grocery store was just staring. Why track them when you know where they are?” Kenny Rogerson
“The struggle ends when gratitude begins.” Neale Donald Walsch
“After a good dinner, one can forgive anyone, even one’s own relatives.” Oscar Wilde
“This Thanksgiving I hope you’re able to avoid the tragedy of the different foods on your plate touching one another.” Your ecards
“Good mashed potatoes are one of the great luxuries of life.” Lindsey Bareham
“Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread and pumpkin pie.” Jim Davis
“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” Willie Nelson
“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we can all agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” Nora Ephron
“If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share.” W. Clement Stone
Happy Thanksgiving.
