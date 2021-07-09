My sweet friend Mary Lou has given me many things to think about when we’ve laughed and cried, exchanged dozens of books and eaten endless lunches. She recently forwarded an actual list of them…and as usual, she’s right…they’re worth thinking about and passing along.
When people see a cat’s litter box, they always say, “Oh, do you have a cat?” Just once, I want to say, “No, it’s for company.” [I don’t know how many friends we’d keep if we actually said the things we see in the bubbles over our heads, but sometimes we just have to…]
Employment application blanks always ask who to call in case of an emergency. I think I should write, “An ambulance.”
The easiest way to find something you lost around the house is to buy a replacement.
Did you ever notice that the Roman numerals for 40 are XL? [Reminds me of when I was clothes shopping and a helpful sales person saw the size label in one of the items. She commented that PM must mean I was trying on clothes that were “petite medium.”
I told her in my case, PM stood for “past menopause.”]
Did you ever notice that when you put the word “the” together with “IRS,” it spells “theirs?”
Aging: Eventually you stop lying about your age and you start bragging about it. [There also comes a point when you say you’re the age you’re not yet but will be on your next birthday, even if it’s 11 months away…it’s practicing a new number, adjusting, coping, preparing…]
Some people try to turn back their odometers. Not me. I want people to know why I look this way. I’ve traveled a long way and some of the roads I traveled on weren’t paved. [Some of these lines and wrinkles are skid marks.]
You know you’re getting old when everything either dries up or leaks.
Ah! Being young is beautiful, but being old is comfortable.
Lord, keep Your arm around my shoulder and Your hand over my mouth.
May you always have love to share, cash to spare and friends who care.
As always, Mary Lou nailed it.
