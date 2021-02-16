Next time you feel like you “just can’t,” think about this:
In 2004, Neil Heritage, an Englishman, lost both legs in Iraq as the result of a suicide bomber.
When he was able, he learned to ski, he ran triathlons and he joined a team to row across the Atlantic.
He also scaled the Matterhorn, the first above-the-knee double amputee who ever did.
It took Heritage three tries to climb the Matterhorn, but he did it.
He also raised $7,908.42 in American money for charity.
And now, he’s planning to kayak the Amazon River.
Next time you get mad at your puppy, this about this:
Stumpy, a 9-year-old lab, was going to be a guide dog, but a deformed leg stopped that plan.
Instead, he became a source of blood for other dogs.
He’s saved more than 100 dogs since he was a 1-year-old puppy by donating blood for other dogs to have emergency transfusions.
His is a negative blood type, which is rare and can be given to any other dog with any blood type.
Stumpy is owned by a veterinarian, Elly Pittaway.
Next time you have nobody to talk to, think about this:
Writer Adria Ballester, a 26-year-old Spanish man, set up two folding chairs in front of Barcelona’s Arc de Triomphe and holds a huge sign that says “Free conversations.”
Anyone and everyone are welcome to sit down and chat with Ballester in English, in Spanish or in Catalan about anything at all.
“The idea is just to talk freely for a while,” he says.
“We live in a world where it’s often easier to send a message to someone in another country than to say ‘Good morning’ to your neighbor.”
Ballester said he’s heard all sorts of stories, including one from a 70-year-old Lithuanian woman who talked about the years she spent in a Russian concentration camp.
The young man is hoping other people will do the same thing in other places.
Next time you think you’re too old, think about this:
Giuseppe Paterno graduated from the University of Palermo in Sicily and said it was one of the happiest days of his entire life.
He earned a degree in philosophy.
He couldn’t go to college when he was younger because his family couldn’t afford it.
When asked why he bothered graduating from college at this point in his life, he said, “People don’t understand the importance of fulfilling a dream, even at my age.”
Giuseppe Paterno is 96 years old.
