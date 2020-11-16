I have a few questions.
One of them is why voicemail recordings tell the caller — let’s say that’s me — to hang up when they’re finished leaving a message.
This actually offends me.
If I’m smart enough to make a phone call and leave a message, can it not be assumed I am also smart enough to disconnect when I’ve finished?
Really?
Does anyone actually stay on the phone, still waiting for someone to answer?
Another question I’d like an answer to is why my solitaire game asks me if I’m sure I want to start a new one.
Really?
I’m not sure if I really want another helping of pasta. I’m not sure if dogs go to heaven. I’m not sure if Daylight Savings Time is a good idea.
But I am sure when I want to start a new game of solitaire. You know, like when the very intense one I was playing is actually over and I’ve won or lost.
If I’m smart enough to interpret the generic rules and finally figured out what design I want on the backs of the cards, could it not be assumed that I know when a game is actually over?
Another question I have is why commercials for medication tell the person not to take it if they’re allergic to it.
Really?
The person has figured out they have a problem and they’ve gone to the doctor. The doctor has apparently diagnosed their problem and recommended a treatment.
But the commercial is warning them not to take the treatment if they’re allergic to it.
If they can’t figure that out without a commercial, they shouldn’t be driving themselves to the doctor.
And another question I have is, do other people break out in a cold sweat and start choking on their tongue when they realize they accidentally hit “reply all?”
