Her real name was Marilyn Barks. She never told me her silent screen name, but she’d been an actress back before “talkies.”
She was in her 70s at a time when that seemed very old to me, and beyond eccentric, she was unusual and interesting and delightful.
She was packed for a trip around the world with a blind man, and was going to describe the world to him as she saw it.
I was way too young to understand that kind of love.
All her packed clothes still had the price tags on them. She liked to remember what she’d paid for things.
But a middle-of-the-night fire charred every piece of her gorgeous Victorian furniture.
Her clothes – gowns, cruise ship garb, sequined and bejeweled finery – gone.
The floor-length velvet drapes that made you thirsty just to touch them – gone.
The artwork, the linens, the books and the photographs – gone.
Traipsing through a foot of standing water, Mrs. Barks followed a strand of burgundy sewing thread, still on the spool. She said she’d follow it to the end because it was the exact color of the buttons on her good coat. When one came loose, this was the thread she sewed it back on with.
Doubtful that her good coat even survived the fire, I asked her why she did that.
I was kind, aware that everything material that she valued was ruined.
But why, I asked her, in the midst of such a devastating situation, was she even slightly concerned with a 50-cent spool of thread?
“It’s what I can do,” she told me matter-of-factly.
“I can’t undo the fire, I can’t restore a person’s eyesight. All I can do is wind this burgundy thread around this spool.”
She was right.
Others stood helpless, overwhelmed, not knowing where to start cleaning up or if there even was anything at all to salvage.
But Mrs. Barks was solving her problem, one spool of thread at a time.
I never forgot that, or her.
“I can’t undo the fire, I can’t restore a person’s eyesight. All I can do is wind this burgundy thread around this spool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.