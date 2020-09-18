We all know males are a tad less likely to excel at social skills than women.
So, my friend Roger, who always knew not to eat salad with his hands, sent these contemporary male etiquette guidelines along:
Never take a beer to a job interview.
It’s considered poor taste to take a cooler to church.
If you have to vacuum the bed, it’s time to change the sheets.
Even if you’re certain you’re included in the will, it’s tacky to take a U-Haul to the funeral home.
Avoid throwing bones and food scraps on the floor in the restaurant; they may not have a kitchen dog.
A table centerpiece should never be anything prepared by a taxidermist.
While ears should be cleaned regularly, this should be done in private using one’s own car keys.
Proper use of toiletries can forestall showering for days. However, if one lives alone, deodorant is a waste of good money.
Dirt and grease under the fingernails are a social no-no as they change the taste of finger foods.
Always offer to bait your date’s hook, especially on the first date.
Be aggressive with a date. Let her know you’re interested. Tell her you’ve been wanting to meet her since you read that stuff on the men’s room wall two years ago.
Livestock is generally a poor choice for a wedding gift.
Kissing the bride – someone else’s – for more than five seconds is not a good plan.
Say “yes” to socks and shoes for your own or anyone else’s wedding.
Dim your headlights for oncoming vehicles, even if the gun is loaded and the deer is in sight.
When approaching a four-way stop, the vehicle with the largest tires has the right of way.
When sending your date down the road with a gas can, it’s inappropriate to ask her to bring back some beer.
Never relieve yourself from a moving vehicle, especially if you’re driving.
Thanks, Rog, we’re all grateful.
