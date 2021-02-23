Like most other folks struggling to find a space that’s normal and familiar during this pandemic, I’ve learned that smiling, even with a mask on, matters.
And it’s the smile in our eyes that’s all people can see.
People we know greet us with crow’s feet-rich recognition. But even strangers smile at each other as if to say simply, “I know…me too.”
That’s whether it’s on a quarter-mile line in a store because people are six feet apart or because they’re standing at the empty bleach shelf.
Apparently, there’s even a new word to describe smiling with your eyes – smizing.
Smizing is the art of gently squinting your eyes while relaxing the rest of your face.
That works when you’re wearing a mask.
A smile, people who know these things say, sends the message that “It’s safe. Everything’s OK. I’m good.”
Even if none of that is true, implying that it is makes us feel better and it makes the person we’re smizing at feel better.
And if we feel better doesn’t that actually make it better?
Those smile experts also tell us to nod at people we smile at while we’re wearing masks. It takes the connection further and that nod also says, “I know…me too.”
Smiling…nodding…any kind of interaction in masks matters. We send myriad signals with our faces and when half of it’s covered with the mask, the other half – the eyes – have a lot of responsibility.
We’re so socially disconnected because of COVID-19, we need all the interaction we can get. So, our eyes have new jobs.
Even the Scriptures tell us how important our eyes are. Proverbs says the eye is the window to the soul. Matthew says the eyes are the lamps of the body.
So, smile or smize or whatever you want to call it while you’re wearing your mask.
That communicates a universal connection.
Apparently, the eyes have it.
