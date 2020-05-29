Who knew there would be even more quarantine memes online?
After all, we’ve flattened the curve, rounded the bend, social distanced, and done everything else that will be part of the dictionary of new words used during the coronavirus.
Yet, some of the newer memes include:
If you wear your jeans five days in a row, they become all baggy and it looks like you’re losing weight. Follow me for more quarantine life pro tips.
Can we all agree for the next apocalypse that hair stylists are an essential service?
Did a load of pajamas so I’d have clean work clothes for the new work week.
For the second part of this quarantine, do we have to stay with the same family or are they going to relocate us? Asking for a friend.
It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a distillery to homeschool one.
There isn’t any food. There’s just a bunch of ingredients to make food.
My wife and I played a fun game during the quarantine. It’s called, “Why are you doing it that way?” There are no winners.
If schools are closed too long, parents will find a vaccine before the scientists do.
I don’t understand how this virus got so bad when there are so many middle-aged women with so many healing crystals.
Can we uninstall 2020 and install it again? This version has a virus.
After all the stupid things I’ve done in my life, I don’t want to die because I touched my face.
Shopping tip: Even Noah only took two of each.
I told my wife how thankful I am to have someone I enjoy being quarantined with. She said, “Must be nice.”
The dog is looking at me like, “See? This is why I chew the furniture.”
The longer this continues, the harder it will be to return to a society where pants are required.
Now that we have everyone washing their hands correctly, next week: turn signals.
When this is over, please continue to stay 6 feet away from me at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.