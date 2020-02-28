The boy’s name was Frank. He was Italian and didn’t speak English.
It was close to the end of the school year at Riverside Elementary School in Rockville Centre, New York.
I was a new kid in Mrs. Helmcke’s sixth-grade class, and it was autograph book day.
It was awkward because I had no friends yet, but the other kids were polite.
They spelled my name wrong but wrote things like, “Rose are red, violets are blue, this year was fun cause I met you,” and other sixth-grade-isms 12-year-olds write in autograph books.
I noticed Frank didn’t sign the autograph books, but just passed them on to the next person.
That made me all the more curious when I saw him sign mine.
He wrote something and passed it on to the next kid. That kid laughed and so did all the other kids when they got the book and looked at what Frank wrote.
I wanted to crawl into the woodwork, certain that it was something horrible about me.
It wasn’t.
When my autograph book made the rounds and came back to me, I saw he’d written, “Flowers. Frank.”
He obviously knew people wrote things about roses and violets in autograph books, but he didn’t know how.
He also obviously felt a connection because my new-kid awkwardness was as glaring as his inability to speak or read or write even sixth-grade English.
I didn’t laugh at what Frank wrote.
It made me realize, even then, what a personal, subjective and important thing communication is.
“Flowers. Frank” told me he liked me, that he understood my awkwardness, and he was being as kind as his limited language allowed.
I never saw or heard about Frank again, never even knew his last name, but I never forgot him, not even these 61 years later.
I hope he had a good life, one filled with roses and violets.
