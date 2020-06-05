For introverts, “I can’t make it” is usually followed by two or three reasons with a “pick one” choice.
And except for the obvious concern about health, the quarantine hasn’t been too terrible for those introverts.
Here are some of the more recent “Exactly!” tweets and memes only an introvert, or those who live with one, will understand:
“Now absolutely no one can force us out for our birthdays.”
Audrey Hepburn said, “I don’t want to be alone, I want to be left alone.”
“How long can I get away with pretending I don’t know how Zoom works?”
“Just because we’re in a pandemic doesn’t mean you can just Facetime people without a heads up.”
“Before we had to stay 6 feet apart, I already practiced a minimum of 20.”
“I don’t miss calls. I stare at them.”
Beth Buelow, The Introvert Entrepreneur said, “Please kindly go away. I’m introverting.”
“The quarantine is not a dream come true for introverts. We have people in our house who never leave.”
“I don’t actually ignore texts and emails, I let them age like fine wine.”
Dimitri Zaik said, “I want to be alone with someone else who wants to be alone.”
“Writing is a perfect profession for introverts who want to tell you a story but don’t want to make eye contact while they do.”
Michaela Chung said, “Don’t underestimate me because I am quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak and observe more than you know.”
“Introverts have been flattening the curve since forever.”
“With social events paused until further notice, introverts have plenty of time to start thinking of new excuses for not accepting invitations.”
“If we’re all working from home, remember to check on the extroverts. They have no idea how this works.”
And my favorite: “You know you’re an introvert when you even need time alone during quarantine.”
