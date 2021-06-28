I probably wouldn’t want to go, the person extending the half-hearted invitation said.
It was a memorial for a friend who’d just died who I didn’t know.
That was one reason why I wouldn’t want to go, I was told.
Another reason – the memorial was being held in a bar. Not being a drinker, I wasn’t familiar with – or let’s face it, comfortable in – a bar.
I went. And because it was a memorial, as any self-respecting non-bar-going, non-drinking woman in her 70s would do, I wore “an outfit.” Black and white paisley skirt, black sweater, white jacket.
After all, memorials are serious things. People would be grieving, crying, and telling sad stories. Someone might even sing “Just as I Am” and I was hoping for my favorite, “Amazing Grace.”
“Hi, how are you?” a total stranger said to me four seconds after we got there.
“Obviously overdressed,” I told her, looking around at the field of denim with and without holes, some designer, some most assuredly not.
She laughed, she got the “overdressed” thing and assured me I looked fine. Mostly, she said, because nobody would notice.
People were too busy with their own schtick to worry about mine and I should just relax and have a good time, she told me.
A good time? At a memorial?
She assured me that’s why everyone was there, to enjoy each other’s stories about their mutual friend, to cheer each other up, to laugh at shared memories.
And so it went, with folks hugging, back-patting and remembering.
At one point there was what seemed like spontaneous silence and someone made a serious toast to the memory of the friend who by now I’d wished I’d known.
We stayed an hour. I met nice people. I wondered what my own “memorial” would be like and I’m still rethinking that.
If you get a half-hearted invitation to send me off, and it’s in a book store or a chocolatier…or a bar, please come. Paisley optional.
