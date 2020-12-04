MaryLou, who has said some quotable comments herself, forwarded thought-provoking, interesting quotes by famous folks.
“Santa Claus had the right idea. Visit people only once a year.” Victor Borge
“Only Irish coffee provides in a single glass all four essential food groups: alcohol, caffeine, sugar and fat.” Alex Levine.
“Money can’t buy happiness…but it does bring you a more pleasant form of misery.” Spike Milligan
“Until I was 13, I thought my name was ‘Shut up.’” Joe Namath
“I don’t feel old. I don’t feel anything until noon, and then it’s time for my nap.” Bob Hope
“I never drink water because of the disgusting things fish do in it.” W.C. Fields
“We could certainly slow the aging process down if it had to work its way through Congress.” Will Rogers
“My luck is so bad that if I bought a cemetery, people would stop dying.” Rodney Dangerfield
“Be careful reading health books. You don’t want to die of a misprint.” Mark Twain
“Don’t worry about avoiding temptation. As you get older, it’ll avoid you.” Winston Churchill
“By the time a man is old enough to watch his step, he’s too old to go anywhere.” Billy Crystal
And the cardiologist’s diet – if it tastes good, spit it out.” Anonymous
“I’ve never hated a man enough to give his diamonds back.” Zsa Zsa Gabor
“I was married by a judge. I should have asked for a jury.” Groucho Marx
“By all means, marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll become happy. If you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” Socrates
