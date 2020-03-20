Instead of the traditional birthday whoopla, lots of people are asking friends and family – the usual whoopla makers – to donate to a fundraiser that the birthday person is passionate about.
The deal is, “Please take the money you would spend on my birthday gift and donate it to this worthy cause instead.”
I wish I were that good a person – one who would willingly sacrifice a gift for the sake of a higher calling.
I’m not.
My birthday is coming, and there’s something I want my friends and family to know.
If you want to donate to a fundraiser or a charity or an honorable cause, hooray for you. That’s such a good, altruistic, generous, Biblical thing to do.
But not on my birthday.
The only good thing about having birthdays at this age – other than still being alive, of course – is the anticipation of presents.
The great big packages wrapped in shiny paper with a bow just for pretty’s sake. Or the shopping bags with the tissue paper overflowing. Or the itsy-bitsy boxes that always hold the best stuff.
I do have causes. I donate. I care. I do my part, and on good months, a little extra. I encourage other people to do the same.
But not on my birthday.
On my birthday, I want to sit around the dinner table with my family and thank God for every single one of them.
I want to eat my favorite things, whether they’re healthy or not.
I want a cake only my daughter can make. One that’s too beautiful to cut, but we do anyway.
And then I want presents. Nothing I asked for, just surprises. Things I didn’t know I wanted but that the people who love me want me to have.
I want to fall in bed exhausted from laughing and having fun, stuffed from eating too much, and thinking about the presents I got.
It’s important to be selfless and kind and think of others.
But on my birthday, I want presents please.
