My mother would be devastated, but I finally did it.
I let Labor Day go by without re-arranging my shoes.
She wasn’t one of those nurturing, advice-giving kinds of mothers. If you didn’t do things her way, you were just wrong, whether it was about her worldview or how she liked her coffee.
The only “Let me give you a piece of advice” conversation we ever had was when I went on my first date.
Just before I left, she said I should “read the top of the mayonnaise jar.”
I did. In those days it said, “Keep cool but don’t freeze.”
Her advice was scarce but her opinions were myriad.
Nice girls didn’t go to bowling alleys or pawn shops.
They definitely didn’t drink anything out of a bottle or a can…glasses only, please.
Until you were an adult – that meant married with your own home – you never called anyone older than you by their first name.
Good hostesses didn’t put condiment bottles on the dinner table, they put them in little dishes. She never did tell me how to get the unused ketchup and mustard back in the bottles, but it’s too late now.
Wearing white between Labor Day and Easter was tacky. Open-toed shoes during those months were downright evil.
So, when I visited her one Thanksgiving after she moved to Florida, and she was wearing white pants, my illusions were shattered and I wouldn’t have been surprised to learn she was Eva Braun in hiding.
“It’s winter white,” she told me, as if that excused a lifetime of hours switching the pre-Labor Day shoes with the post-Labor Day shoes in the closet twice a year.
They say it takes three weeks to make or break a habit. So, you’d think I’d have been over the no white or open-toed shoes thing by Christmas that year.
That year was decades ago but the change didn’t happen until this year, this Labor Day.
I was about to make the shoe switch when what my mother would call a flash of rebellion hit.
Yes, I moved the actual white shoes to the “not this season” side, but kept the sandals and flip-flops accessible.
In the old days, we called flip flops “thongs” but nice girls probably don’t call them that anymore, she’d tell me.
And I wore a pair of them – open-toed sandals – grey, not white – weeks after Labor Day, outside and even into stores.
The sky didn’t fall. The fashion police didn’t stop me. Actually, nobody seemed to notice or care. And my feet were happy.
I can’t bring myself to actually wear the white shoes yet, but I’m seriously considering trying my hand at bowling.
