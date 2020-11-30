It was supposed to be a cliche “home town boy makes good” story.
I was interviewing Joshua Dawsey, an Aynor native working as a White House reporter for the Washington Post. Before that, he worked for Politico and the Wall Street Journal.
That’s a big deal for a 2012 USC graduate. He’s only 30.
It was a big deal for me too because the interview was on the telephone. It’s harder to read people that way. There’s no body language, no facial expressions, no looking off in the distance because he’s pondering.
The interview went pretty typically at first.
Josh told me about his family, his education, his current job and his goals.
He was friendly and personable, and was totally without the air of a superiority or arrogance I later realized I expected.
I got that without the facial expressions or the body language. He was precise when he answered questions, and being the journalist extraordinaire that he is, he spelled names.
Dawsey covered President Trump since the day he took office and has been around the country and the world with him on Air Force One.
He said he still has OMG moments and knows how fortunate he is to have such a great job.
He didn’t say anything that surprised me.
But then he did.
He said that if he didn’t show up for work the next day, 25 other White House reporters would get the day’s story – whatever that was – and tell the world.
But, he said, if the local reporter from Waccamaw Publishers didn’t show up for the school board meeting or the football game, the community would have no idea what had happened there.
He didn’t need to say that, but he did because he really believes it. I knew that, without the facial expressions or the body language.
I got that because of the oomph he said it with, the conviction in his voice.
Hearing someone who works for the Washington Post talk about the value of community journalism and the contribution the weekly paper makes was like an extra paycheck.
Especially in these days of digital journalism and more online news agencies than we can keep track of, it’s so nice to hear someone like Josh Dawsey “get” us.
He didn’t have to be so gracious.
The kid not only is successful and bright and articulate, he’s got class.
