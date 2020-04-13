In the midst of a personal crisis, a friend said, “There’s always something to laugh at…unless it’s not funny.”
The coronavirus isn’t funny. But memes people have shared online about being quarantined do give a lighter perspective. Here are some of them:
The truth is, it’s not so boring at home. But it’s interesting how one bag of rice has 7,456 grains and another bag has 7,489.
So, let me get this straight. There’s a virus that gives you cold symptoms, so instead of buying medicine, you go out and buy toilet paper?
September morning 2050: John opened the last package of toilet paper bought by his parents in 2020.
How long is this social distancing supposed to last? My husband keeps trying to get back in the house.
If they shut schools for too long, mothers are going to find a solution for the virus before the scientists do.
Noah only took two of everything when he went into the Ark. Remember that when you go shopping.
Maybe they should call this the squirrel flu, because everyone’s nuts and hoarding everything.
I’ve yet to decide where I want to spend my weekend. I’m torn between my living room and my bedroom.
The worst hasn’t even arrived. Just wait until the Jehovah Witnesses figure out that everyone is at home.
Don’t know why my fishing buddy is worried about the coronavirus. He never catches anything.
Most parents are about to discover the teacher was not the problem.
And boom, just like that, it appears we don’t need Hollywood or professional sports…just farmers.
If you see my kids outside today, mind your business. We’re having a fire drill.
I guess God got so mad about all of our fighting down here, He sent us all to our rooms.
