I stumbled across some true and some not-so-true quickie stories online begging to be shared.
For example: a man in his early 20s was on a train with his father and narrated what he saw from the window.
“The trees are going behind” and “Dad, look at the clouds running with us” are the kinds of observations he made.
He was excited so he was loud, and a couple sitting nearby had an opinion.
Assuming something wasn’t quite right about the young man, they asked his father why he didn’t take him to a good doctor.
The father explained that he’d done exactly that and the two were just coming from the hospital.
“My son’s been blind from birth and he just got his sight today.”
We just never know what’s really going on, do we?
Then there’s the story about elephants held by a small rope tied to their front legs. The elephants could have stepped out of the rope at any time but didn’t.
The trainer explained the same small rope was used when the elephants were babies when that strength of rope did restrain them.
“They were conditioned to believe they cannot break away so they never try to,” the trainer explained.
They could break free. But because they didn’t know it, they stayed captive.
Imagine you had a bank account that $86,400 was deposited into each morning. There’s no carryover from one day to the next so you use it or lose it.
We do have an account like that but instead of it being filled with money, it’s filled with time.
Every morning, we get 86,400 seconds. Every night, what we didn’t use well is gone. There’s no carryover to tomorrow, there’s no reserve. Nothing’s postdated or put into another account for another purpose.
Whatever the commodity, it’s all about priorities.
A grumpy, gloomy, hard-to-be-around old guy complained constantly and people were tired of him. Everyone avoided him because he was so negative.
But suddenly, when he turned 80 years old, he was happy, smiling, full of life.
Everyone got together and asked him what happened.
“I’ve been chasing happiness for 80 years,” the old guy said. “It was useless. So, I decided to just live without happiness and all of a sudden, I’m happy.”
Seems as soon as he stopped trying to make it happen, it happened. Go figure.
Everyone laughed when they heard a joke the first time.
Very few laughed on the second go round and nobody laughed the third time they heard it.
If we can’t laugh at the same joke over and over, why do we keep crying over the same problems?
