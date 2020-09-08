The neologism winners for this year’s Washington Post contest are in.
I had to look up what a “neologism” is and learned it means “a newly coined phrase,” like social distancing, for example.
And the winners are:
Coffee (n.) the person upon whom one coughs.
Flabbergasted (adj.) appalled over how much weight you’ve gained.
Abdicate (v) to give up hope of ever having a flat stomach.
Negligent (adj) a condition in which you absentmindedly answer the door in your nightgown.
Lymph (v) to walk with a lisp.
Flatulence (n) emergency vehicle that picks you up after you’re run over by a steamroller.
Balderdash (n) a rapidly receding hairline.
Rectitude (n) the formal, dignified bearing adopted by proctologists.
Oyster (n) a person who sprinkles his conversation with Yiddishisms.
Frisbeetarianism (n) back by popular demand, the belief that when you die, your soul flies up onto the roof and gets stuck there.
Circumvent (n) an opening in the front of boxer shorts worn by Jewish men.
Included in the contest was the challenge to take any word, add or subtract one letter and redefine it. Those winners are:
Bozone (n) the substance surrounding stupid people that stops bright ideas from penetrating.
Cashtration (n) The act of buying a house which renders the subject financially unable to function for an indefinite period.
Sarchasm (n) The gulf between the author of sarcastic wit and the person who doesn’t get it.
Inoculate (v) to take coffee intravenously when you’re running late.
Glibido (v) All talk and no action
And the best of the best, Caterpallor (n) the color you turn after finding half a grub in the fruit salad.
