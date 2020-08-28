All I needed was an ordinary floor lamp for an out-of-the-way space.
Nothing fancy, nothing vintage, nothing even interesting. Just an everyday lamp to light up a darkish corner.
The lamps in lamp stores were about $75 and that was way too much for a not fancy, not vintage, not interesting floor lamp that I wouldn’t even notice in a week.
I was delighted when I got one at a tag sale for $15. Okay, not exactly delighted. It was that tacky brassy too-gold color with an even tackier boring beige shade.
But I reminded myself, it was only $15 and I wouldn’t even notice it in a week, right?
We [read he] just needed to fix a couple things.
Painting it black would take care of the tacky, brassy too-gold color.
A nice new shade would take care of the tackier, even more boring beige shade.
A new finial to match the new shade – which ended up being a grayish color that looked great with the soon-to-be black lamp – would make all the difference in the world.
A new plug and bringing the electrical wiring up-to-date would be the finishing touches.
And so it went.
We [read he] re-wired and re-plugged the lamp. We painted it black, added the new shade and the new finial and voila!
It was perfect.
Seriously too perfect to hide in an out-of-the way space. But, it would be fine there until I found a less perfect one and could move this one to a more prominent area.
Oh, and then we [read he] added up what the paint, the shade, the finial and the re-plugging and rewiring cost.
It wasn’t quite $75 but it was close enough to justify spending it in the first place in a regular lamp store and saving all the work we [read he] did.
But then, the lamp wouldn’t have a story, and a lamp without a story is just a lamp.
