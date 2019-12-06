These 54 years later, I still haven’t figured out the mind of a man – at least my man’s mind in particular.
This is the conversation we had:
Me: The oven is broken. I have to set it 50 degrees higher than I need it to get it to the right temperature.
Him: Obviously it’s the heating element.
Me: Yup, broken.
Him: I’ll look at it, it might just have dirt on it.
Me: Dirt on the heating element wouldn’t make it off by 50 degrees. If it did, everyone’s oven would be off by 50 degrees.
Him: There might even be a short. I’ll look at it.
Me: I don’t know what looking at it is going to do, you’re not an electrician.
Him: It could be anything, I’ll check.
Me: What do you have to check, the oven is broken and you don’t know how to fix it.
Him: Worst comes to worst, a repairman can.
Me: That would cost as much as a new oven. It’s old. It’s broken. It can’t be fixed.
Him: I think it can be fixed.
Me: I want a new stove.
Him: Why didn’t you just say so?
Apparently, he hasn’t figured out the female mind either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.