A friend — a good one, one I’ve been close to for more than 30 years — recently told me she was surprised I’m a good hostess.
I’m gracious, I’m welcoming. Food and drinks flow generously. Conversation is interesting. There’s always the cursory “Oh, do you have to?” when anyone says they need to leave.
When I took my jaw off my chest and asked her why she was surprised — after all, she’s been the recipient of all those good hostess-y things — she said, “Because you‘re such an introvert.”
OK, there are some things people — like my good friend — need to know about introverts in general.
Introverts like company when it’s their idea, but not unexpected company.
They don’t like surprises of any kind because they need to plan. Planning means no surprises.
Introverts also get there early, wherever “there” is. That way, there’s no time when everyone is looking at them coming into the room. They’re already in. They get to look at the new people and decide how and if they want to interact.
Introverts are not anti-social. They’re just anti-social anxiety. And what causes social anxiety? Unexpected company. Surprises. Being late.
Introverts are also not necessarily shy. They appear shy because they’re generally soft-spoken, non-intrusive, not apt to interrupt unless they’re very comfortable — which they rarely are — and making a point.
Introverts aren’t bored just because they’re not interacting. They’re thinking. Okay, overthinking. Over thinking absolutely everything from whether they’re too fat for their earrings to whether they should have cut the carrot sticks on the vegetable tray into smaller pieces.
People seem surprised that introverts need and want to get out and be around people. But don’t make small talk with them, please. It’s better to be quiet than force conversation. They’ll know and they’ll frown.
Introverts don’t always answer their phones, even f they like you. “If I wanted to speak to you, I would have called you” is harsh, even for introverts. So even though they think it, they won’t say it. They’ll call you back because introverts are generally methodical and don’t like unfinished business.
Introverts may look depressed but they’re probably not. They just like small, intimate areas and usually with a closed door. A task light and a candle work. They’re not withdrawing, they’re being.
Introverts aren’t lonely just because they like being alone. They actually enjoy their own company, mostly because they know exactly what to expect and again…no surprises.
Introverts would rather write to you than speak to you.
Introverts do have fun, just not the same way extroverts do. Introverts would rather watch extroverts have a potato sack race than join in, but they’re having a great time.
Introverts really resent being asked what’s wrong. Nothing is wrong.
They just don’t have anything to say to you.
They’re also more sensitive than your most finicky cat. So, tread gently. Don’t tell them you’re surprised they’re good hostesses. They might not invite you again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.