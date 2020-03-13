I’ve finally been diagnosed, after all these years!
I’m stricken with tsundoku, defined by the Japanese as “the practice of buying more books than you can read.”
Tsun means ‘to pile up,’ and doku is based on a verb that means ‘reading.’
I have friends with the same addiction, and there really is safety in not being alone.
It is, by the way, truly a compulsion, but one I am not trying to overcome.
Tsundoku is described as “piling up books to save for later, even if you’ll never actually read them.”
The description also includes the fact that the presence of books produces ecstasy.
‘Ecstasy’ wouldn’t be my word. I’m more inclined to say the presence of books produces comfort.
They’re very few things more comforting than knowing there’s another really good book to read when I’ve finished the current one.
Add a cup of tea and a rainy day…okay, maybe we really are talking about ecstasy.
I remember my mother saying if she lived long enough to read all the books she had, she’d never die.
I get that now.
And while tsundoku describes the collecting of books that will probably never be read, I plan to read my stacks of books.
There are novels and biographies and autobiographies and books just for research and books of poetry and literature and things I know absolutely nothing about but want to know.
I do have just one book I’ll probably never read – “Jewish Farmers of the Catskills,” but, I’m saving it, “just in case.”
My mother didn’t live long enough to read all the books she had, which was sad, but the disease/addiction/compulsion is obviously genetic.
The current downsizing, minimalist trend to purge our homes makes sense, but not when it comes to books.
I got a little concerned about the excessiveness of my tsundoku when I realized I have a growing list of unread e-books on my Kindle as well as on my bookshelves.
But the reasoning is, what if this one or that one isn’t available on Kindle when I’m ready for it?
Serious concern is not unwarranted because my sister, who has now gone on to the great library in the sky, had a hoarding problem.
So, I’ve asked myself frequently if I’m a hoarder. I’ve determined I am merely a reader. An avid, two book a week reader.
I read books, I smell books – hey, any self-respecting victim of tdundoku understands the new book smell – I stack them, I display them, I write in them, I love them.
It’s good that there’s a diagnosis, and it’s even better that there’s no cure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.