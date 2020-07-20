In his valiant quest to transfer some of the contents of his inbox to mine, my friend Rick may have shared these inconsistencies in the English language with me before. That means I may have shared them with you as well.
However, if he forgot that and enjoyed them again, and I forgot that and enjoyed them again, perhaps you also have forgotten that and will enjoy them again.
The bandage was wound around the wound.
The farm was used to produce produce.
The dump was full and had to refuse more refuse.
We must polish the Polish furniture.
The soldier decided to desert his dessert in the desert.
Since there is no time like the present, it was time to present the present.
A bass was painted on the bass drum.
When shot at, the dove dove into the bushes.
I did not object to the object.
The insurance was invalid for the invalid.
They were too close to the door to close it.
The wind was too strong to wind the sail.
There is no egg in eggplant, no ham in hamburger, English muffins weren’t invented in England, nor French fries in France.
Sweetmeats are candies and sweetbreads, which aren’t sweet, are meats.
How can a slim chance and a fat chance mean the same when a wise man and a wise guy are opposites?
A house burns up as it burns down, you fill in a form by filling it out, and an alarm goes off when it goes on.
Why do people play at a recital and recite at a play?
Why do we ship by truck and send cargo by ship?
Why do noses run and feet smell?
Why, when we make amends, does it have to be more than one?
And why doesn’t ‘Buick’ rhyme with ‘quick?’
