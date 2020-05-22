If he had his way, I’d serve my husband meat loaf, mashed potatoes with brown gravy and two vegetables – one of them green – for supper every night.
A quick, light supper would be a tuna casserole, still his all-time favorite food.
He way too fondly remembers his mother’s cooking from the ‘50s, and the still traditional meals when I took over in the ‘60s.
Thanks to Sara Hudson’s recent Facebook post, I was reminded of how the dinner table has changed from back in the day.
To begin with, there actually was a dinner table. The family gathered at night for supper with no TVs, no cell phones, no anything but food and family.
Yes, we had the Swanson TV dinners in the 1950s, along with the TV trays to put them on in front of the TV.
But the dinner, the tray and the TV were all novelties in the ‘50s, and not an every-night thing. Sometimes we’d watch a really special Ed Sullivan or Steve Allen show and eat our TV dinner in the den with the little wooden TV tray that slid halfway over the couch cushion.
To quote Sara’s post, “None of us had ever heard of yogurt.
“Kebab was not even a word, let alone a food. Prunes were medicinal.
“Water came out of the tap. Nobody had suggested bottling it and charging more than gasoline for it.
“Seaweed was not a recognized food.
“Tea was made in a teapot using tea leaves, and it was never green.
“Cooking outside was called camping.”
I remember my mother putting a pot roast in water with potatoes and vegetables, turning it to low and shutting it off when my father got home from work. Just about every single boring day!
Nobody had ever heard of gluten, free or otherwise, dairy was a good thing and milk was “nature’s perfect food.”
Nobody cared if salmon was raised or caught and nobody even knew what chickens ate before we ate them.
I do miss the ‘50s and the ‘60s, but I don’t miss the food we ate then.
And needless to say, my husband isn’t getting his way, at least not when it comes to meatloaf.
