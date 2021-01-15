Merging into traffic from an exit to get back onto I-95 made me think, for the first time in years, of “A My Name is Alice,” the jump rope chant we sing-songed, maneuvering our legs around the rope.
I was thinking about the circular stripes and the plastic handles and how seriously we took it.
If only we could have gotten jump rope scholarships.
Anyway, the jump ropers would get through the “…and I live in Alabama where I eat apples” and maybe even the “B my name is Barbara and I live in Boston where I bake bread” before getting tired or distracted, skipping a beat and forfeiting the turn.
It’s that first sideways jump that determines if you’ll even make it to Alice’s apples. If your timing is only slightly off, if you blink, you’d misstep and get wound up in the rope.
That’s when the life lessons happened.
Some of the other kids laughed and some of the kids helped you get untangled.
There was a novel years ago about a carnival with a puppeteer who stopped someone from cutting the seemingly hopelessly tangled strings on his marionette.
He said all it took was someone with the time and patience to trace each string back to its beginning and lovingly, slowly, put all those loose ends in proper order, making crooked things straight, one by one.
Spelling it out for the male readers, if you just have one person to listen, to really hear, to untangle all the strings instead of just cutting them…you can be restrung, good as new.
“What are you thinking about?” came the question from the driver’s seat while we were doing the merging thing.
“Jumping rope and real friends and solving problems,” I told him.
“OK, you don’t have to tell me if you don’t want to,” he said.
