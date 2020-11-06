Like most of us, I’m at the point when there’s nothing funny about COVID-19, quarantine or any of the other things that will make 2020 one of a kind.
But, there are still memes going around to cause, if no longer an actual guffaw, perhaps a polite smile.
I cannot tell you which site it was on, but copied straight from the internet, there’s a guide for how to speak to women during the COVID-19 quarantine, divided into four sections of dangerous, safer, safest and ultra-safe responses.
Dangerous is “What’s for dinner?” Safer is “Can I help you with dinner?” Safest is “Where would you like delivery from tonight?”
Dangerous is “Are you wearing that?” Safer is “You sure look good in brown.” Safest is “Wow, look at you.”
Dangerous is “What are you so worked up about?’ Safer is “Could we be overreacting?” Safest is “Here’s my paycheck.”
Dangerous is “Should you be eating that?” Safer is “You know, there are a lot of apples left.” Safest is “Can I get you a piece of chocolate with that?”
Dangerous is “What did you do all day?’ Safer is “I hope you didn’t over-do today.” Safest is “I’ve always loved you in that robe.”
And about each of these comments, the ultra-safest response is “Here, have some wine.”
Also on the internet is the information that if COVID-19 happened 18 years ago, we’d be stuck at home with a Nokia 3310, 300 texts, 100 minutes of limited calls and dial up internet.
Also, there’s the information that fencing is the perfect COVID-19 sport. It involves masks, gloves, and if anyone gets closer than six feet, you stab them.
And one person wonders if all this is happening because he didn’t forward that message to 10 other people.
Someone else said he never realized how anti-social he is until COPVID-19 happened and his life didn’t change too much.
Wonder what happened to the guy who said, “No, you haven’t gained that much weight during the quarantine. Come on, chin up. Now the other one.”
Someone posted that sitting in your car outside your house is self-care. They said, “I can’t explain it, but if you know, you know.”
On average, a Panda bear feeds for about 12 hours a day.
This is the same as an adult under quarantine, which is why it’s called a pandemic.
And if any of this brought a polite smile, send it along to someone who might actually guffaw.
