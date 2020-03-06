Why was a survey needed to determine that men and women communicate differently? All they had to do was ask a woman who’s been in a relationship more than two weeks.
Simply put, women talk about their feelings and men talk about events.
A woman will tell you how she feels about something long after a man has stopped caring, and he’ll tell her what happened without a mention of how he feels about it.
I remember when my husband told me he ran into someone I don’t know who told him he and his wife were divorcing.
“Why?” I asked him.
“I have no idea,” my husband said.
“What did he say?” I probed.
“He said they were divorcing,” was the answer.
No, he didn’t ask why, he didn’t ask when, he didn’t ask who. It wasn’t any of his business, he told me.
But if the guy didn’t want to talk about it, he wouldn’t have brought it up, I explained.
“He did talk about it, he told me they were getting a divorce,” was all I got.
Men always want to fix it, whatever “it” is, and women just want them to listen…really listen.
That’s why women can spend five hours together and then call each other and talk for another hour about how they feel about everything that happened in those five hours.
And that’s why men can go three months without talking to a buddy, and never miss him.
Women actually enjoy talking, communicating, interacting and sharing feelings.
Men enjoy finding solutions, and talking is not a means to an end for them.
Women also know how to listen to what isn’t being said, how to pick up on body language, and are aware of eye contact or the lack thereof.
Men think words are all that are necessary to communicate, and the fewer, the better.
I – once again - tried to explain this to my husband, after the couple divorcing incident.
His response, my right hand to God, was “Huh? Did you say something?”
I called a friend and we talked for an hour about the couple neither of us even know who was getting a divorce.
Men! Go figure.
