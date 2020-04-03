This was sent from Sydney, Australia, as a Q&A and was shared by a clergyman, Rabbi Moss:
“Q: This coronavirus has thrown me and I feel like I’ve lost all sense of certainty. How can we stay sane when we don’t know what lurks around the corner?
A: We haven’t lost our sense of certainty, we’ve lost our illusion of certainty. We never had it to begin with and this can be unsettling or liberating.
This tiny virus of 125 nanometers has sent the world into chaos, sent our plans up in the air, caused the markets to go crazy and has shut down entire countries with no idea what the future holds.
We only think we know what’s ahead, and are constantly surprised when things don’t go as expected.
Now the mask is off and we have to admit our vulnerability.
What happens next? We don’t know. Experts don’t know. Leaders don’t know.
And that’s the point…only God knows.
Close your eyes and feel the uncertainty. Make peace with it.
Let yourself be taken in by it and embrace your cluelessness.
Because in all our confusion, there is only one thing we know for sure.
We are in God’s hands.
Keep calm. Panic and fear are also contagious.
Take every precaution as advised by health authorities.
Wash your hands well.
And every time you do, remember Whose hands you’re in.”
If that doesn’t lighten your load, watch “City Slickers” again. And again.
