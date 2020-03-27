“Morning Smile” had me at “They call him the next Stevie Wonder.”
When he was born about three months early, Matthew Whitaker had less than a 50% chance to live.
He had several health problems, was blind, and it looked like he would never be able to walk or talk.
When he was 3, having had no lessons, he played nursery rhymes on a small Yamaha keyboard his grandfather gave him. He played with both hands, including chords and harmonies.
Six years later he taught himself to play the Hammond organ, and at 13, Hammond endorsed him.
Two years later, he was named the youngest official Yamaha Artist.
So amazing was his ability – including being able to play an entire piece after hearing it just once - that Dalia Sakas, a classically-trained pianist, started tutoring him.
Because of Whitaker’s talent, surgeon neuroscientist and musician Dr. Charles Limb wanted to study the child’s brain.
During an MRI, Limb realized that Whitaker’s entire brain was stimulated by music.
Specifically, Limb said, “His visual cortex is activated throughout. It seems like his brain is taking that part of the tissue that’s not being stimulated by sight and rewiring it to help him hear music.”
He’s performed before The Youth Assembly at the United Nations in New York City, at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City, SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, California, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Monterey Jazz Festival, Newport Jazz Festival and at venues in France, Italy, Germany, Indonesia, England, Australia, Switzerland, Portugal, Japan, Spain, Morocco and South Korea.
His gigs this year include the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Washington Performing Arts, the Celebrities Series in Boston, the Gregory Porter All Rise Tour in Germany, Link Up in Carnegie Hall, and lots of others.
The 19-year-old describes himself as “a musician who happens to be blind,” and a musical director said about him, “He’s not extraordinary because he’s blind, he’s extraordinary because he’s extraordinary.”
Whitaker now sings and also plays the drums and says, “If I can hear it, I can play it.”
Stevie Wonder invited Whitaker to open for him at Wonder’s induction into the Apollo Theatre Hall of Fame, and Whitaker performed Wonder’s “I Wish” for an Apollo revival on FOX TV.
The power of the human spirit – the miracle of the brain – the goodness of the God Who created it all – it’s a lot to think about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.