Readers of The Epoch Times were invited to give their best advice to the younger generation.
And I thank Rick Andrews, who subscribes to that paper, for not just emailing me the article, but for actually snail mailing it to me to share with you.
The advice isn’t at all funny, it’s quite serious and sounds like it comes from the readers’ experiences.
Contributor Ruth Varner advises the younger generation to:
Refrain from judging others. Never stop reading. Begin each day with thoughts of gratitude.
Two out of three aren’t difficult. But when I’m tempted to be judgmental — yes, guilty as charged — I remember what Pat, a dear friend, said when she saw someone mess up pretty seriously.
“If he knew better, he’d do better,” she said.
Dena Hawes says: Follow your dreams and act with your heart. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should. Make the Golden Rule your ethic, take a high moral stance. Own your decisions and never shift blame. Don’t interrupt, hold your tongue and let someone else speak. Always keep compassion and empathy near.
The not interrupting part isn’t always easy. I try hard to temper that with the thought, “What I have to say isn’t necessarily more important than what that person is already saying.”
But I also interrupt my own thoughts with, “Yes, it is, it really is.”
Ronald Gererd says young people should get rid of their electronic devices. He says there’s no upside to having them and that while they’re convenient, they’re corrupt, toxic and unnecessary.
I think Mr. Gererd is rather extreme. Yes, we do get addicted to our devices. But perhaps he just doesn’t have a teenager around to show him how much fun they can be and what instant communication they can provide when used properly.
Louis V. Carlson says to remember that there is an eternal consequence for everything you think, say and do.
He cautions readers to remember they cannot hide from their misdeeds and to live life with joy and peaceful satisfaction, knowing their life is clean, pure and without regrets.
I’m not sure I could spend too much time around Louis V. Carlson. I don’t think I could meet his expectations. And he doesn’t sound like a lot of fun.
Sharon Morley says to have faith that good will always rise above evil. She encourages people to make good things happen instead of waiting for them to happen by themselves. She says to make consideration, thoughtfulness and empathy the litmus test of behavior.
Sharon Morley sounds like someone I’d love to have lunch with. She sounds positive and upbeat and optimistic and kind. I like her.
I don’t give advice to the younger generation.
When I have tried, they’ve looked at me with that blank expression that translates to, “What could you possibly know? You’re so old.”
You know, kind of how we all looked at the generation before us.
