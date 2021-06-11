We stopped walking at the same moment, identically, the woman coming towards me and I.
A mirror image, we pointed accusingly at each other.
“I love your blouse,” echoed between us, like a quickie round of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.”
Mine was white and blue and red, listed in such order as to defer any political association back to mere pigment.
Hers was shades of brown but not beige-y and flat.
There was tawney and golden, amber and rich, deep Indian summer colors.
“It’s loose, but kinda flows,” she said, coming close to touching my sleeve but stopping Covid short.
“What is it about these blouses, though,” I asked her?
After all, they weren’t even the same colors.
Hers was medium-length sleeved and mine was long-sleeved.
Hers kind of gathered before it flared and mine didn’t.
“There’s just an essence,” she answered me, adding, “Do blouses have spirits?” and we both laughed, and one of us snorted.
It was just a quick trip to Costco to check the fish.
She didn’t have a cart either and was carrying one or two things.
A totally random 60-second encounter on the end of aisle 8.
It was important I realized later, connecting with another woman, a total stranger.
What we’d really said was, “Look for the normal in the craziness. Connect. Smile.”
Maybe blouses do have spirits.
