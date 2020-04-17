Here are a few more thoughts people posted online to help with our perspective:
I feel like a kid again. Gas is cheap and I’m grounded.
Night 1 of no sports: My wife and I just had an hour-long conversation. She’s nice. Apparently she works in the medical field. Also, TVs are black when they’re off.
The moment when you’re worried about the elderly and realize that you are the elderly.
I’m coming out of this quarantine 20 pounds lighter with a houseful of completed projects. Or, 20 pounds heavier with a drinking problem.
To go to the grocery store, they said a mask and gloves were enough. They lied. Everyone else was wearing clothes.
Twenty years ago, we had Johnny Cash, Bob Hope and Steve Jobs. Now we have no Cash, no Hope and no Jobs. Please don’t let Kevin Bacon die.
Our cleaning lady just called and said she’s going to work from home. She’ll send us instructions about what we should do.
This virus must be wrecking India. I haven’t had one phone call in three days about the extended warranty on my car.
We thought we’d have flying cars by 2020. But, here we are teaching people how to wash their hands.
This is the day your dog has been waiting for...you have to stay with him 24/7. Cats on the other hand, are contemplating suicide.
Thoughts and prayers go out to all the married men who spent months saying to their wives, “I’ll do that when I have more time.”
My house got TP’d last night. Now it’s appraised at $875,000.
Home invasions should decline. Everyone is home with guns and enough bleach and paper towels to clean up the scene.
Does anyone know how long toilet paper will last if you freeze it?
We’re going to be so bored by the end of this, everyone will know how to fold a fitted sheet.
Homeschooling Day 3 – They all graduated. We’re done.
