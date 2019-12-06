As I write my column, I’m sure many of you are hitting the Black Friday sales. Since both of our children live in California, I have them do an Amazon wish list and then I order and have it shipped to California, and wrap it once we get there. That makes my shopping easier, so I’m pretty well done with shopping. I’m not much of a shopper so this suits me fine.
As many of you have noticed, we have a new sign at the front entrance. Board member Roberta Tasco did lots of research to find a sign so that the social committee can announce coming events for all to see. Thank you for all her hard work.
One of our homeowners, Peter Lucarelli, has put up the Christmas lights and wreaths on our entrance walls. I thought he was going to ask for homeowner help, but I guess he did it all himself. Thank you to Peter.
Everyone should have received notification of the annual meeting on Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Library.
We will have two board positions that will need to be filled, so if you are interested in being on the board, fill out a nomination form and mail it to Premier.
The quarterly POA payment book was in the same mailing, and there was no increase in payments for this coming year.
The neighborhood Christmas party is this Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at the pool. There will be Santa, a Christmas parade and karaoke along with Christmas goodies and hot chocolate.
There will also to be an ornament exchange. If you wish to help or contribute goodies to the party, please contact Deb Harris at mustlovedogstoo@mac.com. Hope to see everyone there.
Three members of our community will compete in the mock trial meet at the state competition in Columbia this weekend. Congratulations to Madison Marion and Gary and Jason Tomlin who will be representing Ocean Bay Middle School.
The Horry County Parks & Recreation Dept. will have its tree lighting on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
There will be crafts for sale, Santa, backdrop for Christmas pictures and all kinds of goodies. It should be a fun night.
The Carolina Forest Library will be on holiday hours during most of December starting on Dec. 16.
That means an early closing at 5 p.m. on most nights, closed on Dec. 25-29 and closing at noon on Dec. 13 for staff training and the honors luncheon.
Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. will be Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Signup is required.
Dec. 12 will be pet adoption day with Horry County Animal Care Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Adoptions will be free due to a donation from our county councilmen from their community benefit fund.
Thank you to councilman Bill Howard who helped get help to figure out some leaks in the library. A part on the roof needs to be replaced to fix the leak.
The December Nook special will be ‘buy one and get one free’ on all books, and includes all adult and children books.
Happy Holidays from the Friends of Carolina Forest Library. They have changed their meeting time to the first Monday of the month at 10 a.m. at the library.
The next meeting will be Jan. 6. We welcome new volunteers.
The Keep Horry County Beautiful is conducting a survey on plastic and general recycling. Go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDCBSingleUsePlastics to fill in a survey on your thoughts.
The survey will be used to let our councilmen know the community’s feelings on recycling.
In 2018, 122,000 tons of litter were picked in the county by KHCB and its partners.
Volunteers from Beautify Carolina Forest will pick up litter on the weekend of Dec. 13-15. If you wish to help, meet at the recreation center parking lot on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Happy anniversary to Carole and Frank Bellacera on Dec. 7.
I look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
