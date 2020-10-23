Finally sitting down to write my column after a busy community yard sale day. I don’t think it was as busy as our spring yard sale, but since we were the first yard sale this spring after the pandemic, I think there was a lot of pent-up demand.
I thank everyone for their book donations as I sold $103 worth of books for the library and will put the rest away until the library can accept books again. Hope everyone had a successful sale.
The board will meet on Oct. 22 and at that time, they will decide when to close the pool, as it is getting very little use at this point.
Homeowners are getting into Halloween. There are several houses that are really decorated for the season and one house that has decided they want 2020 to end, as they have their Christmas decorations up already.
A homeowner stopped me the other day while riding his bike to tell me and he and his wife encountered a large bear down by the pool in the early morning as they were riding their bikes.
The bear didn’t seem concerned but they were. Also had a bear in Walker Woods Reserve that backs up to our Covington Drive homes. So, keep your eyes open especially in the early morning and early evening.
Please remember that cars aren’t allow to be parked on the street at night, as all vehicles need to be in your driveway. This is a safety issue. And please, slow down on our streets.
The changing traffic pattern the last two weeks has caused some confusion and concern. I think we need to put down our phone and concentrate on the road when on Carolina Forest Boulevard, as the road is ever-changing as different parts of the project are completed. Southern Asphalt is working on the grass on the easements and the medians.
When coming out of Covington Lake, you need to come to a full stop and look both ways, as the traffic lane is where our old merge lane used to be. Where the gravel is, will be the multi-use path.
As I noted last week, Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers picked over 100 bags of trash two weekends ago, but I now find out they actually picked 160 bags of trash.
Why is it so easy to throw your trash out the window vs taking it home to your trash? I don’t get it.
The Carolina Forest Library has been busy with absentee voting the last two weeks. I spoke wrong when I said “early voting,” as that is not allowed in South Carolina. It is absentee voting. The poll workers will also accept your paper absentee ballot. You have to show them a license along with the ballot.
The library is still selling books, pre-made bags of books and attraction books so stop by when you go to vote.
I had a monarch lay eggs in my milkweed so I have been feeding them and some have gone in chrysalis.
In a few weeks, they will come out as monarchs and I will release them in my gardens. I have never had any monarchs, only swallowtails and blue sulfurs that lay their eggs in parsley.
Butterflies are very specific on what their host plant is and will only lay their eggs and eat those host plants.
Happy birthday Linda Cassidy Oct. 24.
I look forward to the news of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
