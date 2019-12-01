We are finally home from our Italy trip. We left just in time, as two days after we left Venice, the city got flooded with six feet of water. They had a super moon and tide, and Venice is slowly sinking, and the water just came over the sea walls.
Venice is full of little streets with shops on the ground level, so it must be devastating to the economy and also to the beautiful churches and historical buildings.
We have starting our wedding diet as our son, Ben, is getting married on April 4, 2020. The Oceania Nautica food was incredible, and we enjoyed ourselves.
The board approved funds to help Peter Lucarelli decorate the front of our neighborhood. I’m sure he will be looking for help in the next couple of weeks to decorate.
Right now, the front area is really a mess with the building of the bike path and a big pile of asphalt where they cut across the driveway to put the new water pipes, I think.
All this rain will make for a mucky mess. They are installing a new water line and new drainage ditch under the new road along with the bike/walking path.
The annual meeting will be Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Forest Library. More information will be coming in the mail. Make sure you return your proxy so we can have the meeting.
The annual Christmas party will be Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at the pool. If you would like to help or bring something, let Debra Harris know. Last year’s event was a fun time for all.
Good health to my neighbor, Phyllis, who is having surgery this week and will need some rehab after that. She hopes to be back in her home by Christmas.
The lighting of the Christmas tree in front of the park and recreation building will be Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
The library has a new program where you can borrow cake pans using your library card. There is a nice selection of Wilton pans to choose from.
If you have a high school senior, the Friends of Carolina Forest Library are again sponsoring two $1000-scholarships for books or tuition. They can go on the high school website to see the application.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library are selling attraction books for $20. I just heard that of 38,000 books printed, only 380 are left, so if you want one, don’t wait too long. Stop by the desk at the library to purchase one.
The library will close early, at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and reopen on Monday, Dec. 2 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
If you need help with your devices such as laptops, kindles or tablets, the library is offering free help every Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Nook, the used book store at the library, continues to receive lots of great donations. If you haven’t stopped by, please do as there are great deals on books new and used. All money benefits the library.
I just heard that the library will sponsor another volunteer day on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you are looking to volunteer, this is a great event to check out lots of opportunities.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest will spread mulch on the rest of Covington median on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. All volunteers are welcome to help. The more the merrier, as they say.
Happy birthday to Fran Cooper Nov. 29, and happy anniversary to Kyaw Hein and Khin Yee Nov. 25.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com . Hope everyone has a nice Thanksgiving with their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.