As I write this column, I’m recovering from a busy day volunteering at the fifth annual Friends of the Carolina Forest Library Family Fun Day. We had over 300 children with their parents and grandparents and I believe a good time was had by all.
Thank you to all the volunteers that helped along with Hungry Howie’s, Italian Ice truck, Wilkie Farms for the petting zoo, Horry County Parks and Recreation for the pumpkins and letting us use their field, face painters Hailey and Kim and balloon artist Matt.
Also thank you to Awesome Inflatables for all the rides, games and climbing wall. There was something for all ages and the children especially liked picking out prizes.
The pool will close on Monday, Oct. 28 for the season and reopen in April.
At the recent board meeting, the board members looked at a solar panel policy, and it has now been sent to ARC to get their feedback. They also added some ARC members to review all ARC requests. They are Dave Baker and Adam Pielmeier.
Deb Harris will be looking for volunteers to help with the Christmas party on Dec. 7 at the pool area. The board will be adding to the decorations at the front of our neighborhood.
Homeowners are welcome to continue to remove the red stone in the common area by Ellsworth and Clandon until the sod work is done. If you know anyone else interested, please let them know.
Did you know that there is now a walking trail behind the library? It is all marked out by the county and ready for walking, running or walking your dog.
The library has added ancestory.com to the library computers and is free to patrons. If you want to save information, you can print it for 20 cents per page. With your library card and PIN, you can use the computers in the library or get a guest pass.
AARP offered a class this past week where you can get a discount on your auto insurance after you complete the four-hour class. Hope they offer it again.
Next bag of books sale will be Nov. 19, so put the sale on your calendar.
On the second Thursday of each month, Horry County Animal Care Center will have pets for adoption with no adoption fee at the library from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This past week, it was cats and kittens but it changes each month.
The volunteers of Beautify Carolina Forest spread seven tons of mulch this past Wednesday on River Oaks medians. Thank you to Stan Lotts from Covington Lake who helped out.
Great article in last week’s Chronicle about Paul and Phil who are both volunteers for Beautify Carolina Forest. They both exemplify the commitment of volunteers everywhere, along with getting some great health benefits.
Phil got off his diabetes meds with all the exercise as he walked and picked up trash.
John Wills and John Lopez from Covington Lake help us at Beautify Carolina Forest with litter pickup.
I was honored to be selected to participate in the Horry County Citizen Planning Academy. We meet once a month for four months to learn about some of the county departments in planning and zoning which is a very hot topic right now.
The first night, we learned a little about the history of Horry County and when zoning legislation started. The first land use act occurred in 1976, so it is a relatively new in history.
There are 29 members of the planning and zoning department to cover all of Horry County, which is a huge area. They deal with all current zoning and must also have a comprehensive plan for the future. All zoning changes are the responsibility of the county council.
What I found interesting is that in 2015, there were 80,000 residents between Carolina Forest and Forestbrook area but by 2040, there is expected to be 165,000 and that 75% of the population in Horry County lives in unincorporated areas.
Many of the developments that are being built now were OK’d before the recession, but are just being built now as the economy improves. We will need a lot more units to take care of those 85,000 future residents.
Horry County is the second fastest growing county in the nation.
It was a very interesting class, and thanks to planning director David Schwerd and senior planner Leigh Kane senior planner from zoning and planning for all their hard work.
The hope is that the citizens who attend will be able to educate others from what they learn.
Happy birthday to Deb Harris Oct. 22 and Linda Cassidy Oct. 24. Happy anniversary to Kevin and Cathy Korley Oct. 19.
Look forward to the news and events in the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
