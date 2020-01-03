As I write my column, it has been a very busy Christmas week and day. We are in California and just spent three days in Las Vegas with our son, Ben, and his fiancée, Laura. They love to play poker and Norm loves to play craps, so they really enjoyed themselves.
I personally like the hot tubs, pools and just spending time with them. We drove back to Long Beach, California on Christmas morning and spent the day with my daughter Katie, her husband, Troy, and granddaughters Evelyn and Eleanor who just turned 1-year-old in November, along with Ben and Laura.
We took some family pictures, opened presents (The girls liked the ribbon and Elmo) and enjoyed a great meal. I miss not having them closer, as they grow up so fast.
The annual meeting will be Jan. 18 from 10 a.m. - noon at the meeting room at the Carolina Forest Library.
Everyone should have received their proxy. Please sign and put in the mail so we will have a quorum for the meeting.
If the board has to reschedule the meeting, there is an added cost with additional mailing.
I understand there are some pot holes forming at the main entrance after the rain. If you see a problem regarding the construction work on the road, you should contact David Schwerd from Horry County Planning & Zoning at Schwerdd@horrycounty.org and tell him the issue so he can get the construction company to repair the damage.
It isn’t something that the board is responsible for. It will be an issue for the next year or so as the work is completed. Once the road work is finished, the board will work on the front plantings.
I heard we missed some wet weather while we were gone. We could see lots of snow in the mountains driving back from Vegas.
While we were in Vegas, we went to see Shin Lim, who won “America’s Got Talent” for two years in a row. He is a slight-of-hand magician and is really good. He is from my home town of Acton, Massachusetts.
The library will have a volunteer day on Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you know volunteer groups that are looking for help, please have them call Jennifer Silmser at the library to request a table for the event. If you are looking to volunteer, it is a great place to check out the opportunities.
They will also have pets for adoption that day from the Horry County Animal Care Center.
The Friends of Carolina Forest Library will have their bag of books sale on Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. The Nook special for January will be all non-fiction adult books and all children’s books will be buy one and get one free.
I don’t have my birthday and anniversary list, so I will have to catch up next week.
There are new owners on Covington Drive.
I look forward to hearing the news of the neighborhood. Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
