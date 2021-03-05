I’m just back from the annual homeowners meeting that was held at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Nine homeowners and four board members attended. We had a proxy quorum of 57%, so the meeting was official.
Three new members were elected to the board. They are John Olock, Brian Hakoun and Deb Harris. Thank you to Kevin Flannery and Cheryl Morgan as past board members. Norm Fay will remain as president, John Olock as vice president, Roberta Tasco as secretary, Brian Hakoun as treasurer and Deb Harris as director at large.
Norm Fay gave a synopsis of what has gone on this past year. He also described upcoming projects, including ditch issues between Covington Drive and Walkers Woods, repair and replacement of fountains, and the new landscaping of the front berm and entrance.
Work has already started on all three of these projects as far as getting estimates, drawings etc.
It was a good year financially as there was a surplus that will be used to work on these projects.
One homeowner asked about having all the light poles replaced with LED lights as they are much brighter than current bulbs. The board took the suggestion under advisement. Also discussed were sign posts that need to be painted or replaced, trailers in people’s driveways and website issues. The board will discuss these items at its next meeting.
On April 1, Covington Lake HOA will be switching to Waccamaw Management after getting bids from five property management companies. They offer some services that we don’t have with Premier and they have an office in Carolina Forest. The board will provide more information once it is available.
The weather is finally warming up and drying up, so it’s time for yard work. Remember to take all brush to the recycling center and not to dump it on other lots or wetlands property. You can be fined for doing this. The board hopes that people will let the grass close to the lakes grow a little longer to help with the erosion issue; that also helps keep the fertilizer out of the lakes. There are several homeowners in our subdivision who do power washing if your home or driveway is in need of a cleaning.
The Covington Lake community yard sale is March 27 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. We will post information online and put up a sign at the entrance the week before. I will be accepting any books that you would like me to sell to benefit the Carolina Forest Library. Goodwill will have a truck and staff to accept any donations from 12-2 p.m. in the pool parking lot.
I met several new homeowners as I walked around collecting proxies this past week. If you see new neighbors, say hello. They feel very isolated since they moved here and left their own neighborhoods behind.
Beautify Carolina Forest volunteers will be picking up litter the weekend of March 12-14. Meet that Saturday at the parking lot of the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 8 a.m. if you wish to help.
The Friends of the Carolina Forest Library group is offering two $1,000 scholarships this year. Applications are available at the library and are due by April 3. So far, just two applications have been received.
You must live in Carolina Forest to apply and attend an accredited high school.
With more people getting their COVID vaccinations, I hope we will be able to have more social events in the future. Diane Olock would like to start up the breakfast/lunch get-togethers once people are more comfortable with it. I hear many people say they won’t get the vaccine because they don’t trust it or they believe false things that they read. Go to scdhec.gov if you want the truth about vaccine safety. It bothers me when someone who is trusted by the population gives out false information, and it scares people. I have gotten both of my shots without problems.
New owners who need a pool card should contact Premier Management. If you already received your card and need a replacement, there is a $25 fee. The pool usually opens sometime in April. No date has been set yet.
Free tax prep is not being done in person at the libraries this year from AARP or United Way. You can call AARP at 843-310-2122 and leave a message and they will get back to you on where to bring your forms or call United Way at 843-347-5195 ext. 1 for their service.
Happy birthday to Cheri Modica (March 6), Tiffany Benton Floyd (March 9) and Susan Spillman and Carol Bellacera (March 11). Happy anniversary to Joan and Joan Lopez (March 6).
Look forward to hearing the news and events of the neighborhood.
Email me at bffrn12@gmail.com.
